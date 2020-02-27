Peter W. Jones Sr., a retired lieutenant for the Philadelphia Department of Prisons, died on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at his Glenside residence. He was 82.
He was born Jan. 13, 1938, in Philadelphia to the late John F. and Helen Hayes Jones. He was the youngest of five children.
Known for his quick wit, Jones was the historian of his group of longtime friends from Pratt Elementary School, Fitzsimons Junior High School and Northeast High School. He kept photos and remembered all the details of their childhood.
Jones loved to read, enjoyed solving puzzles and was skilled at crossword, crypto-quotes and Sudoku. He liked to sketch and while sketch pads went untouched, bills, receipts and scrap paper were covered with detailed and often funny drawings of people he met and knew.
Jones had a rich and varied work history that included driving a trolley for SEPTA and owning a candy store in North Philadelphia. He also held a variety of positions with the City of Philadelphia including working for Mayor W. Wilson Goode Jr., the Philadelphia Public Library and the sheriff’s office.
After retiring from the Philadelphia Prisons Department, Jones joined the staff of World Communications Charter School as lead disciplinarian and also worked security for the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
He was predeceased by his wife, Jacqueline Hargrove Jones, and siblings, Barbara L. Jones Turner, Margaret Jones Thomas, Helen J. Jones McRae and James F. Jones.
He is survived by: his sons, Peter W. Jones Jr. (Elizabeth) of Bethlehem, Damon A. Jones (Antonette) of Harrisburg and Claude Harding Jr. (Maureen) of Charlotte, North Carolina; grandchildren, Marques Jones, Joshua T. Jones, Damon Blair-Jones, Jacob W. Jones, John P. Jones, Dominic Blair-Jones, Mary-Anne Joseph and Gail Burton (Randy); great-grandchildren, Na’dyah Jones, Malique Jones, Cali Jones, Mia McMillan and Maxine Burton; nieces, Janet Hammond Ryder (Martin), Denise McRae and Lauren McRae; and other relatives and friends.
Services will be held March 1 at 11 a.m. at Olive H. Bair Funeral Home, 8500 W. Chester Pike, Upper Darby.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.