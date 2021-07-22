Peggy Ann Butler, who worked at the American Red Cross for 20 years until her retirement, passed away on July 15, 2021. Butler was 83.
Butler was born on May 21, 1938, in Norristown to the late Edward and Catherine Faust.
Butler was the eldest of 13 children. She attended Philadelphia public schools and graduated from William Penn High School. She worked for several years at the Yellow Cab Company in Philadelphia before joining the Red Cross.
Butler married the late Frederic N. Butler Sr. and to this union four children were born. Butler believed it was important to raise her children in a strong Christian home. She also instilled in them sound educational values, great morals, and courage to fight for their beliefs.
Butler joined Resurrection Baptist Church in 1953 under the pastoral leadership of the late Rev. John J. Jenkins. Butler joined the Senior Usher’s Ministry where she served as president for many years. Butler also served on the Hospital Ministry.
Butler’s hobbies were bowling and crocheting blankets for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also went daily to the West Philadelphia Community Senior Center where she enjoyed playing pinochle and other activities. Butler joined the Eastern Star in 1977 and was matron of her chapter.
She was predeceased by her husband, her daughter Catherine Thomas, her brother Paul Faust and her great-grandson Sahiyd Thomas.
She is survived by: her children, Marcelle of Philadelphia, Frederic Jr. (Dora) of Tappahannock, Virginia, Charmaine of Portsmouth, Virginia, Minister Edward (Tonya) of Harrisburg; siblings, Naomi Spruel, Larry Faust, Randolph Ruffin, Rendia Grady, Wilhelmina Howard, Donald Faust, Margaret Lee Ru, Joan Tucker, Reena Faust, Stephanie Gaines and David Ruffin; 19 grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren; 16 great-great grandchildren; and other family members and friends.
A viewing for Butler will be from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 24, at Truth Ministries, 846 S. 57th St. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Rolling Green Memorial Park in West Chester.
