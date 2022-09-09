Pauline Inge, a retired clothing company employee, died on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. She was 94.
She was born on July 19, 1928, in Homerville, Georgia, to the late Lucius Sr. and Anna Smith and was the first of eight children: Lillie, Catherine, Lucius Jr., Herbert, Lurene, Annie and Clarence.
Her formative years were spent in the rural setting of Danville, Virginia, where her strong family, spiritual and community ties began. She joined and was baptized at Loyal Baptist Church, where she began her commitment to Christian education. She was an active member of New Bethlehem Baptist Church for over 68 years.
Inge was educated in the Danville public school system and received her high school education at John Mercer Langston High School. During high school, she spent her summers working at resorts in Washington, D.C., and New Canaan, Connecticut.
She migrated to Philadelphia after high school, and her family later joined her. In Philadelphia, she met and later married Edward Inge Sr., affectionately known as "Dee," on Aug. 26, 1950. From this union, a son was born, Edward Inge Jr.
Her career began at Multipane Inc. in New Jersey in the manufacturing of windows. She later joined Good Lad Apparel along with two of her siblings. After a successful 45-year career, she retired.
In church, she participated in the Missionary Circle, the Dorcas Circle, the Queen Esther Club, the Floral Guild, the Sanctuary Choir and the Revival Choir, and was the director of the Baptist Training Union (BTU). Her dedication to educating the youth extended to the creation of an annual college scholarship program. She was also the first female president of the West Philadelphia Baptist Congress of Christian Education.
She led family reunions and local gatherings. Her home was a refuge and often a place for family members to stay for long periods. While a biological mother to one, Inge was embraced as a mother by many. She was often a source of inspiration, courage and spiritual guidance. She often hosted Saturday night pinochle parties.
"Pauline had a heart for young people and often encouraged young family members in education and spiritual growth," her family said in a tribute. "There were many fond memories of her picking up several nieces and nephews for church, BTU, and vacation Bible school. Pauline was a loving and compassionate person with a heart for people, her God, and service."
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dee; son, Eddie Jr.; and siblings, Lillie, Catherine, Lucius Jr., Herbert, Lurene and Annie.
She is survived by her brother, Clarence; grandchildren, Jameelah, Aliyah, Rashidah, Kahlil and Leslie; great-grandchildren, Nadeerah, Aniyah, Aleija, Qu-ran, Allura, Kahlil Jr., Kharee, Laila, Quasim, Kash and Kassidy; great-great grandchildren, Mahad and Kali-Amour; and other family members and friends.
Services were scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10, at Christ Community Church, 4017 Chestnut St., with viewing at from 9-10 a.m. and services at 10 a.m.
