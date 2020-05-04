Paulette R. Surles

Paulette R. Surles

Paulette R. Surles, 68 years old, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, from heart complications. Paulette was born December 24, 1951, in Four Oaks, NC and has lived in Philadelphia, PA since the age of one year old. She was a Retired Educator from the School District of Philadelphia. Paulette was a strong advocate for her church and community. Paulette is survived by his daughter Kimeon Surles, a brother Reginald Surles and a loving host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. A Tribute and Prayer Service will be held at 12:22 PM on Thursday, May 7. 2020, beginning at Cleveland Elementary, and concluding at her home. The family is requesting viewers to park or stand with signs of love for Paulette along the route. In respect, due to COVID-19, please honor 6 feet social distance and WEAR MASKS. Contributions in memory of Paulette. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations that will be used in fulfillment of Paulette’s passion for Education. Arrangements are under the direction of The Congleton Funeral Home.

