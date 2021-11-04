Paul H. Loftland, who was a longtime federal police officer, died on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Loftland was 79.
In 1989, Loftland completed the Department of the Treasury's Federal Law Enforcement Training in Glynco, Ga., which prepared him to work as a federal police officer. In 2004, he retired and received special recognition for his 20 years of service receiving the Liberty Bell Award.
Loftland was very artistic, and his creativity spanned multiple areas. He was an accomplished singer. He sang baritone in the West Philadelphia High School choir, "Doo Wop" with Philadelphian such as legendary music producer Kenny Gamble as well as singing in the Navy.
Loftland was also a great photographer and a even better artist (drawing, painting, etc.). He was known for taking great images of the Philadelphia social scene. His drawings and paintings can be viewed regionally in the Greater Philadelphia area and in various government agencies throughout the country. His artistic talents extended outdoors as well especially in his flower and edible gardens at his home.
Loftland was born on March 7, 1942, in Philadelphia to Ms. Alberta Thompson Jones and Mr. Herman Dilday. He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his younger brother, Donald.
He grew up in Philadelphia with his two brothers, Donald and Irving. As a teenager, he loved spending time drawing, painting and singing. Loftland was educated in the Philadelphia Public School System. He graduated from West Philadelphia High School in 1960.
After high school graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He served six years of active duty and as a reservist (1961-67). It was not uncommon for him to reminisce about his Navy experience in France, Guam and his time in the Pacific Ocean. Upon his discharge from the Navy, he worked as a mechanic prior to becoming a federal police officer.
Loftland's son, Paul, shared a fond memory of his father, "around 2005 we took our first trip together by ourselves as adults. We took a cruise from Philly and spent seven days in Bermuda. During this trip I got to know him very well. I was surprised to find out how charming he was. Everyone he met was enamored by him. He received love from everybody and was the center of attention everywhere we went. It wasn’t just one instance, it seemed like all the time. He has a way of making people like and respect him at the same time. He was a very talent and accomplished artist. He thought he was a great singer. He surprised me one day when we went to a jazz spot on Fairmont Avenue and he got up and started singing. I went from being embarrassed to super proud. He was a very good singer."
Loftland leaves to mourn his wife, Mrs. Jessie Bonner Loftland; children Paul G. Loftland (Isa) and Nickia T. Naylor (Henry); stepchildren Marla, Sharon, Kenny and Sonia; grandchildren, Natiya (Kendrick), Courtney, Lauren, Nahshon, Henry V. Nia, Nathaniel, Pierre, Amaya and Amir and a multitude of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A service was held for Loftland on Friday, Oct. 29 at Belmont Mansion in Philadelphia.
