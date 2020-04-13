For over 20 years, Paul Gripper, also known as “Unk P,” inspired youths in Philadelphia through the game of basketball. As an AAU coach, he brought a unique perspective and competitive spirit to grassroots and scholastic basketball. Gripper died on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was 51.
“I’ve known Paul since 1986,” said friend Maurice Watson Sr. “He was a very intelligent person who had the gift for gab. He could talk his way out of anything. He was just a great overall person. He’ll never be forgotten. I’ll continue to honor his dreams and legacy.”
Known for being outspoken, overbearing, and at times tough, Gripper demanded the best out of each player he encountered, often forging a strong bond with them on and off the court.
“Paul and I actually did an internet-based sports talk show together about two years ago, but prior to that I knew Paul through his work with area middle and high school guys,” said Delgreco K. Wilson, founder and director of Black Cager Sports Media. “My first initial reaction to him was that I thought he was overbearing. He was full of bravado and bluster. He used to be on the sidelines cussing, yelling, and he would be loud.
“Even when his teams were winning, he didn’t let up. He was still making these kids play as hard as they possibly could for him. As I began to know him over time, I really started to see why he was so passionate and the reason behind what he was doing. He wanted his kids to be fully ready to deal with high school and college. He was just a fantastic youth basketball coach with so much knowledge.”
A native of West Philadelphia, Gripper grew up in the Abbotsford projects. He played basketball at Frankford High School under legendary coach Vince Miller, where he was known for a nice jumpshot.
While Gripper always had a love for sports, it wasn’t until his son began playing in basketball leagues as a kid that he started to see the sport in a different light.
“Paul heard about a Biddy Basketball League that I was directing out of the West Philadelphia YMCA,” Watson said. “When Paul walked into that YMCA, it would change his life forever because he would have an opportunity to develop his son Joey into a great player. Paul and I took our sons to a youth AAU program named The Untouchables, run by the late Joe Bradley.
“We traveled all around the mid-Atlantic area doing tournaments. We were so amazed by what we experienced that we started our own program called the Baby Ballers. We would take teams of 9-year-olds to leagues such as Hank Gathers and Mallory Recreation Center as well as citywide rec tournaments.
“We also went to tournaments in Virginia, Baltimore and New York. We competed with teams Virginia Pride, which is where we met Quinn Cook, the Baltimore Stars, New York’s Gauchos. We went to Florida to play in the AAU nationals,” he said. “Through our success, we began to draw the attention of sponsors that wanted us to play under their name. Paul brokered a deal with Lateef Sprately, Omar Teagle and Jay Erving for our program to become the Corey Erving All Stars.”
Throughout his career, Gripper would bring a high level of competitiveness to Philadelphia middle school level basketball. He wanted to build dynasties and win nationals. He would go out and get the best players to be a part of his program. He would have players flying in from Ohio, driving from South Carolina and Georgia to play in his program.
Some of the players who played for Gripper included Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Jabril Trawick, Maurice Watson Jr., Zahree Harrison and Eric Esposito.
“Michael Kidd-Gilchrist was drafted by the NBA and he’s had a long NBA career,” Wilson said. “Jabril Trawick played four years at Georgetown and he was a starter for three years. He’s a graduate of Georgetown University. Maurice Watson Jr. is an All-American candidate at Creighton University.
“Zahree Harrison is a 2020 graduate of Cheltenham High School. He was just awarded a scholarship to Saint Francis University of Pennsylvania. Eric Esposito is a sophomore at Holy Family University right now. These are just some of the players that came through Paul’s program. He mentored so many kids over the years.
“He made sure that his players were competitive on the court, but he also made sure they were doing what they were supposed to be doing academically,” he added. “If players’ grades weren’t where they needed to be, there were consequences for it. He held them accountable. He was an incredible coach, but he was truly an even better person.”
Services for Gripper are pending.
