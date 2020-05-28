Paul Beale Jr., a longtime florist in Philadelphia, died on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home in Wyncote with his family by his side. He was 92.
“He was a great father, a great husband and just a really great man,” said daughter Paulette Beale Harris. “He loved his family. He loved his business. He loved his community.”
Beale was born March 14, 1928, in Whaleysville, Virginia, to Paul and Everlena Beale and was one of six children. He attended East Suffolk High School in Suffolk, Virginia, where he met his wife Altermese. They were married for 74 years and had five children, Clayton, Carolyn, Ervin, Cynthia and Paulette.
Beale started working in Suffolk at a young age. At 15, he became an apprentice, working with flowers, which started his long career in the florist industry. In 1955, with a new family and looking for a better opportunity, he and his wife moved to Philadelphia. He found work with a third-generation florist and went on to manage that business for 15 years.
In 1971, Beale and his wife started Paul Beale’s Flowers on Ogontz Avenue, which he developed into a well-known business.
“Next year, May 2 would have been our 50th anniversary as a business owner in Philadelphia,” said Paulette Harris, who now operates the business.
He was a mentor and role model to many young African-American men. He showed the young people the importance of hard work and devotion to family. He also served as a member of the Ogontz Avenue Revitalization Corporation (OARC).
“He was one of the first members of OARC,” Harris said. “Hard work was his hobby. I never remembered a day when my dad didn’t get up and go to work.”
His efforts produced a lot of recognition and honors, such as being selected for the Top 500 florists worldwide.
Beale leaves his wife, Altermese; two daughters, Carolyn and Paulette and her husband, Alan; three grandchildren, Clayton and his wife Sherise, Paul David and his wife Missy, and Julius; four great-grandchildren, Brandon, Paul II, Cameron and Lauryn; a sister, Mable and her husband Donald; and other relatives.
At his request, service will be private.
