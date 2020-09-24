Paul A. Turner, who was a retired teacher in the School District of Philadelphia, died on September 16, 2020. Turner was 81.
He was one of seven children born to Alberta C, and John Turner in Philadelphia. The Turner family moved from South Philly to West Philly where Turner attended West Philadelphia High School played basketball and ran track.
Determined to get a college education, Turner worked for a year after graduating from high school to save money while attending Drexel University Evening classes. Then, he attended Cheyney University where he majored in industrial arts, played on the basketball team, sang in the University choir, worked in the school snack bar to help with his tuition, and became famous for his toasted sticky buns.
Turner graduated from Cheyney in the class of 1962 and earned his Master's Degree in Industrial Arts Education from Temple University in 1970. After graduation, he devoted his time and energy to preserve and expand the Cheyney University National Alumni Association (CUNAA). He was an active member of CUNAA for more than 20 years serving on the board of directors for nine years, chair of membership - two years, president of the board-three years, and national treasurer - three years. He was very instrumental in the founding of the Atlanta and North Carolina chapters, and co-founded the Montgomery County chapter. He is a Cheyney Alumni Hall of Fame member.
Turner pledged Mu Omega chapter as a graduate. He is an Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. life member.
Turner was a positive role model for Black children. He taught for 32 years in the School District of Philadelphia. His last position was as department head at Martin Luther King High School. After retirement from the school district, he continued to be involved in education and community development as the executive director of the Leon Sullivan CDC (former Zion Community Center Inc.) at Zion Baptist Church.
He served as the director of the center for four years. he was responsible for the summer day camp, after-school program, food bank, entrepreneurial youth program, girls' fitness program, and the Zion Care Ministry — the community outreach program to low income and marginalized individuals. During his time as director, he enhanced the building that housed these programs by improving the safety standards and upgrading areas needing attention.
Turner was married for 15 years to Brenda (Daniels, deceased). They had two children, Paul Jr. and Craig. When he and his college sweetheart, Barbara Samuels, saw each other again - after 20 years - they rekindled their relationship, and Barbara with her two children from a previous marriage, Todd and Lori, completed the picture. Paul and Barbara Turner married in 1984 that was 36 years ago. He was extremely proud of all his children.
Turner leaves to mourn: Barbara, wife; three sons - Paul Jr., Craig, Todd; one daughter - Lori; eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, 17 nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
There will be a viewing for Paul A. Tuner on Friday, Sept. 25 at Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home, 665 Chew Avenue, from 9 a.m. to noon. The funeral service will begin at noon The service is private. To view the services go to EmmanuelJohnson.com
