Patricia Robinson, née Sawyer, died July 21, 2022. Her parents Joseph (Melvin) and Janet along with her 50 year companion, William Paul preceded her in death. Patricia attended Philadelphia public schools. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Cheyney University (Cheyney State College) in 1962. She taught elementary education at Pratt and Dr. Ethel Allen schools for 30 years. She leaves to cherish her memory: her brother, Charles (Patricia), and a host of cousins. The family is grateful to Woodlawn Creek , Dresher and Caring Hospice Services for care given to her. Funeral services are private.

