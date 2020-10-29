Pastor Gordon S. Houston, son of Gladys Patterson Houston and Gordon Houston, was born on May 22, 1943 in Pontotoc, MS. He went home to be with the Lord, on Monday, October 26, 2020. He was 77 years old. Pastor Houston was born again of the Spirit of God in August 1952 at the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Troy, Mississippi and was baptized in water on Sunday, August 24, 1952. As a child, Pastor Houston enjoyed spending time reading, riding Scout, his favorite horse, working on his family farm, and spending time with his family. His family said it was evident at a young age that he possessed a keen intelligence, powerful oratory skill and a hunger for God. He was educated in the public schools and graduated from Okolona High School in Okolona, Miss. Following his graduation from high school, Pastor Houston enlisted in the Air Force of the United States of America. He faithfully served his country throughout the world in places such as Greece, Turkey, and Newfoundland before being honorably discharged in 1968. Upon returning to the United States, Pastor Houston enrolled at the Historic Lane College in Jackson, TN. While an undergraduate at Lane, he began to sense the call to ministry and in January 1968, was licensed to the gospel ministry. Led by God, in January 1969, Pastor Houston accepted the call to Pastor the Beech Spring Baptist Church in Jacks Creek, TN. Upon graduation from Lane College, Pastor Houston migrated north to further his theological education at Harvard Divinity School in Cambridge, Massachusetts where he met the love of his life, the late Minister Mary E. Houston. After a year of courtship, Pastor Houston married Minister Mary E. Houston on June 2, 1972. Four children were born to their union, Gordon Stanley Jr., Kimberly Eugenia, Alexander Graham, and Jennifer Lauren Marie. Soon after their marriage, Pastor Houston led by the Holy Spirit, consented to become the 11th pastor at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church and was installed on November 2, 1975. While at Enon, Pastor Houston met many faithful saints who would join him in organizing The Christian Church in Philadelphia (“TCCP”). On July 25, 1978, at the leading of the Lord, Pastor Houston became the founder and organizer of The Christian Church in Philadelphia where he served as Senior Pastor with his wife for more than 37 years. He retired from full time pastoral ministry after 46 years of faithful service in 2015. Other pastorates included Morning Star Baptist Church in Roxbury, Massachusetts. While in Philadelphia, Pastor Houston was active in his church and local community serving as a member of, The Baptist Pastors and Ministers Conference of Philadelphia and Vicinity, the Pentecostal Network of Churches, and as a lifetime member of the NAACP, Bucks County Chapter. He served as a trusted advisor, big brother, confidant, pastor, teacher, father, protector, provider and friend. He was always willing to help someone in need and exhorted everyone to believe the best of others, believe God and act in faith. Pastor Houston truly embodied the spirit of Christ and the example of a bishop as found in I Timothy 3: a peaceable man, the husband of one wife, not given to wine, who trains his household well. Through his ministry of teaching and preaching, thousands have been saved, healed, blessed and delivered. A wise and gentle man, Pastor Houston leaves to cherish his memory, his children Gordon Stanley Houston, Jr. (Ily), Kimberly E. Spivey (Raheem), Alexander Graham Houston (Erika) and Jennifer Lauren Marie Wilson (Ronald); grandchildren Gordon Stanley Houston III, Grant Andrew Houston, Alana Michelle Houston, Ava Nicole Houston, Allyson Christina Marie Houston, Emery Lauren Wilson, Elle Marie Wilson and Eve Wilson; sisters Elzie W. Reynolds (Peddy), Gladys Yvonne Smith (Andrew), Carolyn K. Edgeston (Danny) and Brenda Gail Houston; brother Earl Winston Houston (Sylvia); a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends. Public Viewing to be held October 31, 2020 from 8:00 a.m.-10:45 a.m. at The Christian Church in Philadelphia, 8044 Stenton Avenue. Live stream service at 11:30 a.m. To LIVESTREAM: Open browser to: www.bbandhodges.com Find and click on photo of loved one Under “OBITUARY”, click on white arrow inside circle. In lieu of flowers, please make donations payable to TCCP.
