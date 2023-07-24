Pam Joi Sullivan, mother of Philadelphia singer and native Jazmine Sullivan, dies at 84 James Jackson TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER Jul 24, 2023 19 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Funeral Announcements In Memoriam Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Pam Joi Sullivan, mother of Philadelphia singer and native Jazmine Sullivan, died on Saturday, July 22, 2023. She was 84.The news was shared by Sullivan on her Instagram page early on Monday beneath a picture of her mother as a young child.“I don’t have the words yet, mommy,” Sullivan wrote in a tribute on Instagram. “So for now, I’ll say thank you, thank you, thank you. Rest now, butterfly.”Although the cause of death wasn’t revealed, Sullivan’s mother announced on social media that she was diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer on October 22, 2019. “Because of its aggressiveness, five days later my doctor set me up to start receiving six months of chemo with further plans for a mastectomy,” her mother wrote.“If I’m honest some day I will be strong, and some days I will be weak,” she continued.No services have been announced. jjackson@phillytrib.com 215-893-5724 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Add an entry as Guest Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Videos sponsored by: Recent Videos The Philadelphia Tribune's Black History Month Celebration Submit Your News & Events We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Submit An Obituary Obituaries and death notices are paid. The editorial department may decide to cover someone's passing. Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSon of Philly rapper Gillie Da Kid killed in triple shootingThe story of the lynching site where Jason Aldean filmed a music videoThousands of borrowers in Pa. approved for student loan forgivenessTexas A&M University president resigns after Black journalist's hiring at campus unravelsPennsylvania's schools say victory in court is final and Legislature needs to increase fundingTourists are packing European hotspots, boosted by AmericansPolitical pressure brings UPS back to bargaining table with TeamstersParking dispute that led to fists and guns ends in two-to-four-year attempted murder charge‘They’re trying to kill me’: 911 calls capture unarmed Black man’s comments before being attacked by police K-9 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Philadelphia Tribune The Philadelphia Tribune
