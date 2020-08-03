Philadelphia has lost a basketball legend. Mike Gale who starred at Overbrook High School, Elizabeth City State University and had an 11-year ABA/NBA career, died on Friday, July 31, 2020. He was 70.
Eldred “Jay” Bagley was a close friend and teammate of Gale’s at Overbrook High. They played together on Overbrook’s 1967 Public League championship team that defeated Germantown, which featured former ABA star Willie Sojourner.
“We played together on the jayvee team and the varsity team, which we won two championships,” Bagley said. “Mike was an all-around player. He could rebound and shoot well. He was a good team leader.
“He was in 12th grade when I was in 11th grade. We hung out. We did a lot of things together. We played in the PYAA [Philadelphia Youth Athletic Association]. We played in the New York-Philadelphia Games. We watched Baker League games together.”
Dr. Ronald E. Hall, a teammate of Gale’s at Overbrook, remembers his basketball prowess on the playground as well as his kindness and good nature.
“Having known Mike since he was 15, we played ball down at Haddington [now Shepard Recreation Center] and hung out on the weekends,” Hall said in an email statement. “He was quintessential character. Never did I ever see him angry, raise his voice or give into transgressions. With him it was not an act. Character was who he was.”
Gale, a 6-foot-4 guard, was named first team All-Public League his senior year. After a great scholastic career, he headed to Elizabeth City State University in Elizabeth City, N.C. Gale played some outstanding basketball with the Vikings where he played for legendary head coach Robert Vaughan. The Vikings had one of the best basketball programs in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.
Leonard Carmichael, of Trenton, N.J., played three years with Gale at Elizabeth City. Carmichael remembers how talented Gale was as a player and how kind he was as a person.
“I got to Elizabeth City as a 20-year-old freshman from the Army,” Carmichael said. “Me and Mike hit it right off. We were roommates. He was like a brother to me. People don’t realize how good Mike was. He didn’t score a lot in the pros, but in college he could really score.
“The good thing I liked about him my coach told me every Tuesday and Thursday you got to play Mike Gale. I said, ‘Why do I have to play Mike Gale.’ He said, ‘if you can play Mike Gale, you can play anybody in the CIAA.’”
“We were 29-4 [in 1969]. We should have won the national championship. We lost by one point at the buzzer. We won the [CIAA] championship that year. Mike was a great player and a guy who never had a harsh word for anybody. He was always polite. He worked hard at his craft. He knew basketball. I was stunned. I almost fainted when I heard he was gone.”
Gale’s passing had a big impact on ECSU State athletic program and the community.
“The Mighty Vikings community is devastated over the recent passing of ECSU alum and ECSU Sports Hall of Fame member Mike Gale,” said George Bright, ECSU director of athletics in a statement. “Mr. Gale had a significant impact on our campus and throughout the basketball world.
“I had the distinct honor of spending time with Mr. Gale when ECSU Athletics celebrated the 50th year legacy of the 1969 men’s basketball championship team last February. Many players, legendary former head coach Robert Vaughan, assistant coaches and even the cheerleaders were in attendance to join the celebration. Our sincere thoughts and prayers are extended to his family during this difficult time.”
Gale was a two-time All-CIAA selection. He was also chosen as an NAIA All-American during his college career.
Gale was drafted in the third round by the Chicago Bulls in the 1971 NBA Draft. He was selected by the Kentucky Colonels in the ABA Draft that same year. He decided to play for Colonels. He played three seasons (1971-74) with them.
“When he got drafted by Kentucky, I was still at Virginia State,” Bagley said. “Kentucky had Artis Gilmore. I told Mike that he could make it. You’re just as good as anybody out there.”
In 1974, he moved onto the New York Nets where he won an ABA championship with Hall of Famer Julius Erving, Larry Kenon, Willie Sojourner, John Williamson, Billy Paultz and Brian Taylor.
In 1975, Gale was traded to the San Antonio Spurs along with Kenon and Paultz. They helped to the lay the foundation for the Spurs’ organization in 1976 when they moved to the NBA. Gale played with basketball stars George Gervin and James Silas during those years with the Spurs. He played five seasons in San Antonio.
“My brother Bill [Jones] just called me,” said Wali Jones, a former Overbrook High, Villanova and NBA standout. “We were talking about the guys who played in the neighborhood like him and Jay Bagley that played after me.
“My brother talked about how he made a name for himself down at Elizabeth City State in the CIAA. He played for the Kentucky Colonels in the ABA. I remember him as a two-way player. He had such a basketball IQ. I worked with Concerned Athletes in Action when he played for the Spurs. He was always active in the community with the Spurs. He’s a guy who I really respected in how he conducted himself on and off the court. We’re going to really miss him.”
Gale finished professional career with the Portland Trail Blazers (1980-81) and later the Golden State Warriors (1981-82). In 2016, Gale was inducted into the Overbrook High Alumni Hall of Fame. Bagley was his presenter at the special event.
“I introduced Mike that night,” Bagley said. “He always shared the love. We maintained contact with each other. We try to do positive things.”
