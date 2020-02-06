Otis L. Hightower Jr., a retired auditor and community leader, died on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. He was 70.
He was born on Dec. 20, 1949, in Wilmington, Delaware, to Otis Sr. and Nettie Hightower. Educated in Delaware, he graduated from DeLaWarr High School and excelled in basketball and baseball. He attended Delaware State University majoring in accounting and business and received his master’s degree from Antioch University.
Hightower retired in 2010 after a professional career that included professional certifications and community service awards.
Early in his career, he spent eight years as an IRS auditor in the office of the regional inspector. Hightower worked 25 years with the Defense Contract Audit Agency as a supervisor auditor. He audited and approved millions of dollars in government contracts. He worked on a multimillion-dollar initiative funded by Bloomburg Philanthropies that opened new financial empowerment centers in five cities to provide free financial counseling to residents.
Hightower served as an adjunct faculty member at Burlington Community College and Community College of Philadelphia, where he taught accounting, statistics, economics, personal and consumer finance.
He volunteered at various nonprofit organizations and served as a board member at Mattie N. Dixon Community Cupboard, Inc.; board chairman of the Campaign for Working Families, Inc. and treasurer of the Ambler NAACP. He was also on the Whitpain Township Planning Commission.
Hightower was a lifetime member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. He was also affiliated with Carats, Inc.
Hightower’s proudest accomplishment was becoming a mason. He served in various capacities throughout his masonic career.
Hightower enjoyed sports, playing golf, fashion and traveling. As a passionate photographer, his legacy was creating memories of his life through his lens of the world.
He married Faith Williams Hightower on Sept. 9, 1999, and they enjoyed over 20 years of marriage.
He is survived by: his children, Shirron, Jennifer and Andre (Margarita); granddaughters, Adrianna, Gabrielle and Alana Rey; and sisters, Carmita Lacy (Gregory) of San Antonio, Texas, Donna Fletcher of Phoenix City, Alabama, and Verna Hightower of Chicago.
A viewing will be held Feb. 9 from 4 to 5:15 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church, 712 Penllyn Pike, Ambler. A Masonic ritualistic service follows at 5:30 p.m.
Services will be held Feb. 10 at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Viewing is at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 10:45 a.m.
DeBaptiste Funeral Homes, Inc. handled the arrangements.
