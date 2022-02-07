Oscar Lee Strange Jr., a guitarist and church musical director, died on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. He was 72.
He was born in Philadelphia on April 28, 1949, to the late Oscar Lee Strange Sr. and the late Virginia Mae Johnson Strange.
He had one older sister, Karen Elizabeth, and two younger brothers, Ernest LeRoy and Robert Spencer. He also had another older brother, Faircloth "FC" Barnes, and an older sister, Dorothy Williams.
He was baptized at White Rock Baptist Church at 10, becoming a member of the Youth Council and a deacon’s aide. Additionally, he participated in the Boy Scouts of America at St. Philip's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Strange was educated in the Philadelphia Public School System, attending Dunlap Elementary School, Shaw Junior High School and West Philadelphia High School. He sang in the West Philadelphia Choir as well as the All City Choir. He furthered his education at Cheyney University.
In high school, he and his brothers had a band called The Premiers, featuring neighborhood musicians. At Cheyney University, he joined a band with talented musicians like Eddie Holman.
He created the musical group Jesse James and the Hold Up Men with a combination of family and friends. The group connected him to the burgeoning Philadelphia International Records, solidifying his early career as a professional R&B musician. He played for The Ebonys, Barbara Mason, Chuck Jackson, Billy Paul and others. He also trained and supported up-and-coming musicians like Better Days and The Jonesettes.
He held many other jobs, working at a drugstore, for PTC (now SEPTA) and as a taxi driver. He was known to many as the original Uber. He was a teacher at the New Testament Church Christian Academy.
Strange testified that he wanted to "stop playing for the devil and play for the Lord," so he began traveling with his brother FC while playing guitar and sharing faith in Jesus Christ.
He loved playing guitar and had a unique sound.
He joined Christ Community Church (formerly West Park Church of Deliverance) and served for over 40 years as a Sunday school teacher, a youth leader and a deacon, but primarily as the musical director. One of his favorite things to say was, "Keep an eye on my right foot, to keep the time." He often accompanied musicians to worship and service opportunities.
He was known as a quiet person who didn't express anger or raise his voice and who had a sly sense of humor. In his heyday, he enjoyed riding his bike, roller skating, ping pong, bowling and chess. Later, he enjoyed watching and collecting movies, taking care of his cars, and online shopping.
"For someone who was so quiet and private, Oscar touched incalculable people," his family said in a tribute. "There is not enough paper on Earth to name every person, tell every story, or highlight every place where Oscar made an impact or was impacted."
He was preceded in death by his older brother, Faircloth "FC" Barnes, and older sister, Dorothy Williams.
He is survived by: his daughter, Brittaney Frye (Kevon); grandchildren, Zoe Frye and Eli Frye; sister, Karen E. Strange-Shanks; brothers, Ernest L. Strange and Robert S. Strange; step-sister, Gail Satchell-Smith (David); and other relatives and friends.
A viewing will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, at Christ Community Church, 4017 Chestnut St. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Christ Community Church.
Wood Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
