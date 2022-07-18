Oscar L. Johnson Jr., an educator and playwright, died on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. He was 87.
He was born on Feb. 2, 1935, in Allentown to the late Oscar L. Johnson Sr. and Roena Cheeks Johnson Grantham.
He was a faithful member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Chestnut Hill. After his father’s death, his mother married the Rev. John J. Grantham, creating a uniquely blended family where faith in God was always at the forefront.
Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He competed in the high jump for the Air Force team that trained for the Olympics. He graduated from Central State University.
While in Ohio, Johnson met and married his wife, Marion Blunden Johnson. From their union, a daughter, Paige, was born. Johnson and his wife started their careers as educators in Middletown, Ohio.
In 1966, he replanted his family roots in the Philadelphia area of Mount Airy, also living in Upper Dublin and Horsham. He continued his teaching career in the Abington School District.
While teaching, Johnson wrote poetry, song lyrics, and a play, "Little Willie Jr.'s Resurrection." The play traveled to many U.S. cities and to London. While in London, he established relationships that engaged him in ventures as an oil broker.
After relocating to Tampa, Florida, he always maintained strong family connections in Norristown and Ohio. He spent many memorable summers in Cape May, New Jersey, and traveled throughout the world.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, the Rev. John Grantham, and siblings William, Gladys, Nettie, Deloris, John, Curtis, Julia Bea and Theresa.
He is survived by his wife, Marion Blunden Johnson; daughter, Paige Anderson; grandson, Kellen Ryan Anderson; great-grandchildren, Jada (Damaris), Mia and Ryan Aleta (Kelli); and other family members and friends.
Services are pending.
