Oris R. Stuart Jr. died on February 2, 2022. He is survived by loving family and friends. Viewing Monday, February 14, 2022, 9:45 - 10:45 a.m. at The Church of St. Andrew & St. Monica, 3600 Baring Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment West Laurel Hill Cemetery
