Opal Tucker, who worked as a claims supervisor at Prudential Insurance Company, died on March 26, 2021. Tucker was 84.
Tucker was born on Oct. 19, 1936, in Pitt County, North Carolina. The sixth of eight children born to Joe Allen and Mae Belle Boyd, Tucker enjoyed a happy childhood with her siblings and other children in the rural farming community. Tucker and her siblings farmed tobacco, peanuts, and a variety of vegetable crops.
They also became entrepreneurs at an early age by raising hogs to feed the family and sell to others. Tucker was enriched by the bonds formed in the tightknit community of families who farmed together and cared for each other.
Tucker and her three closest childhood friends and schoolmates were inseparable. After graduating from Pitt County Training School, the four young ladies enrolled in St. Augustine's University in Raleigh, North Carolina, and shared the same dormitory room.
Like many African American families in search of greater educational and economic opportunities, members of Tucker's family had migrated north to Philadelphia in the second wave of the Great Migration. One summer, Tucker traveled to Philadelphia to visit her sister Barbara and cousin Connie.
Tucker caught the eye of a neighbor, Joe Harold Tucker. They became fast friends and when Tucker's visit ended and she returned to North Carolina, the couple realized that they did not want to spend their lives without each other.
Joe drove from Philadelphia to North Carolina to bring her back to Philadelphia and the couple wed shortly after her return. Tucker was suited for city life and the promise of greater opportunities.
She and Joe settled in North Philadelphia where they nurtured and built a beautiful family that grew to include three sons, Greg, Kevin and Harold and one daughter, Gina.
As a child growing up in North Carolina, church was central to Tucker's family life. Her love for God was shaped at Sweet Hope Free Will Baptist Church in Grimesland, North Carolina. Tucker loved the Black church — its music, its mission and the strong sense of community in Philadelphia at Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church. She remained a part of that fellowship for more than 60 years and loved her church girlfriends, "The Golden Girls." Tucker served in a number of ministries including the trustee aides, floral club, Women's Day chairperson, Pastor's Aide, and Guild and Esquire.
Tucker's first job in Philadelphia was caring for patients at Byberry State Hospital. She later worked in order fulfillment at Devon Apparel and ended her professional career as a claims supervisor at Prudential Insurance Company. In the 1990s, Tucker retired from Prudential to care for Joe.
Family was always Tucker's highest priority. She delivered her first grandchild in the back seat of a Chevrolet Caprice in a traffic jam with her sister Barbara at the wheel. Life as a grandmother and great-grandmother brought even more light to her life. Tucker's siblings remained among her closet friends. However, for Tucker, the concept of sisterhood went far beyond biology. In 1999, she began hosting an annual Sisters Holiday Celebration for the women in her life. Each year, she nurtured the bonds of sisterhood and famously made German chocolate cake.
Tucker is survived by her three sons: Gregory Tucker (Vanessa); Kevin Tucker Sr. (Crystal); and Joe Harold Tucker Jr. (Alycia); one daughter, Gloria Gina Watson (David); two sisters, Joan Rodgers and Barbara Seward; one brother, Leon Boyd (Lillian); 10 grandchildren, Tyron, Tyree, Kevin Jr., Cameron, Jasmine, Devon, Alexis, Nicholas, Morgan and Maya; 12 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
There will be a viewing for Opal Tucker on Friday, April 2 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Terry Funeral Home Chapel, 4203-05 Haverford Avenue. On Saturday, April 3 at 10 a.m. there will be a Celebration of Life service. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the in-person service is limited to immediate family. People can participate in the service via Zoom. Meeting ID:836 489 9228/Password: Terry
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.