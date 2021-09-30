Ola Elizabeth Williams, 97, died on 28th September 2021. She was the widow of Robert H. Roy and eldest child of the late Thomas R. and Viola J. Williams of West Chester, PA. She peacefully departed this life at Bryn Mawr Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She attended West Chester public schools, earned a Bachelor’s from Cheyney State College, and completed her Master of Home Economics at Howard University. She retired after 35 years of service as a teacher at Roberts Vaux Jr. High School in Philadelphia. In 1950, she was united in marriage to Robert, which lasted until his death 52 years later. She was an active member of Ruffin Nichols AME Church for 60 years. In 2010, she transferred to LaMott AME in Elkins Park, where she remained until she returned to her childhood church of Bethel AME in West Chester. Ola was predeceased by a brother, Thomas W. She is survived by a sister, Phyllis W. Hines, a brother, Carl M. Williams (Mary Catherine), both of West Chester. She also leaves behind nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and her church family. She preferred that her life speak for her. Service and interment are private. Uplifting Life Services provided by DeBaptiste Funeral Homes, Inc.,
