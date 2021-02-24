Tony Brown, who hosted the show "The Quiet Storm" for many years on WDAS FM 105.3, died Wednesday, Feb. 24 according to reports. Brown was 75.
He had quite a legacy in the radio, which spanned nearly 50 years. His smooth voice and style provided his radio listeners with classic R&B and latest sounds of music.
WDAS radio personality Patty Jackson was very impressed with his talent and longevity in the radio business.
"He had a career that lasted almost 50 years," Jackson said. "We knew the transition. You knew the songs. So many people grew up with Tony Brown and listened to Tony Brown. He was a Philadelphia institution and a legend in this town."
Former WDAS radio personality Jerry Wells said he had a close relationship with him even before the two of them worked together for several years at WDAS FM.
"He was my best friend," Wells said. "We go all the way to right out of high school. I met him before either of us started our radio careers. Tony is more like a brother to me than anything else. He actually introduced me to my wife.
"We've visited each other's houses and hanging out and going to concerts. We bonded over our mutual love of jazz and science fiction. He means a whole lot to me."
He was the host of “The Quiet Storm,” which aired on 105.3 WDAS FM weeknights from 7 p.m. to midnight, and “The Sunday Brunch,” which aired Sundays from noon to 3 p.m.
Brown joined 105.3 WDAS FM in 1972 with his show “The Extrasensory Connection,” which became known as “The Quiet Storm” in 1976. The show spent eight years on iHeartMedia Philadelphia’s Power 99 FM before returning to 105.3 WDAS FM in 1997. In addition to being on the air, Brown co-wrote “The Quiet Storm” signature theme song with Bert Willis, Rob Arthurs and Rudy Gay, and received numerous awards throughout his career, including Radio & Record’s 1999 Industry Achievement Award, the 2002 Vaughn Harper Excellence in Radio Award and the 2006 March of Dimes Achievement in Radio Award. Brown began his radio career at Temple University’s WRTI-FM in 1969.
“We have to speak to the greatness of this radio icon who walked through the doors of WDAS FM,” said Derrick Corbett, senior vice president of programming for iHeartMedia Philadelphia. “Tony Brown was an exceptional talent and an example for us all.”
“It was a joy to work with a legend,” said Frankie Darcell, on-air personality for 105.3 WDAS FM.
Brown left the airwaves at 105.3 WDAS FM in 2018 for health-related reasons shortly after the station held his 45th-anniversary celebration in October of 2017. At the time, Brown said, “I never imagined my radio career would span 45 years, but then again, I love it so much that I never thought of doing anything else.”
Brown is survived by his wife and producer Sunshine Brown, daughter Kelli, sons Jason and Julian, granddaughters Dorian, Darielle, Juliana, Mia, Adriana, grandson Dimitri and two great-grandsons Brandon and Jaden as well as brother Garland Brown and sister-in-law Amatullah.
Memorial service plans are pending.
