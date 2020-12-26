The Philadelphia Tribune looks back at some of the deaths this year of notable people who made strides in art, business, community activism, education, entertainment, governmental agencies, religion and sports.
Here’s a roll call of some notable people who died in 2020:
Dick Allen
Dick Allen, 78, was a Phillies legend and 7-time All Star. He died on Dec. 7, 2020.
He was regarded as one of the game’s best and most honored players in the 1960s and into the ’70s.
Rev. James S. Allen
Rev. James S. Allen, 84, was the pastor of Vine Memorial Baptist Church in West Philadelphia for 37 years He died on Nov. 22, 2020.
Allen was one of the city’s most prominent ministers. He also did a lot of community work to make an impact on the lives of many people in the city.
Geneva Black
Geneva Black, 88, was the founder and executive director of the Haddington Multi-Services for Older Adults. Black operated the community center for 41 years. She died on Nov. 3, 2020.
When you go down 54th Street and Haverford Avenue you see the name of the street sign and the name of the firehouse on Haverford Avenue, which reads “Geneva Black Way” on the sign and “Geneva A Black Building” on the building. This was a major tribute to her for the great things she’s done throughout the years in that community.
William Raymond Crumley Jr.
William Raymond Crumley, 86, was the principal at Fitler Academics Plus School for 18 years. He died on June 8, 2020.
Crumley did an outstanding job of educating a number of students who attended the school.
Sharon Paige
Sharon Paige, 67, was a Philadelphia rhythm and blues singer, who performed with the award-winning music group Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes. She died on July 5, 2020.
Paige was one of the led vocals on the popular songs “Hope That We Can Be Together Soon” and “You Know How to Make Me Feel So Good.”
Earl Harvey
Earl Harvey, 65, was the publisher of the Black Professionals News. He died on Oct. 12, 2020.
He was the CEO of the Earl Harvey Media Group and publisher of the Atlantic City Times.
Harvey was a longtime member of the Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week Committee.
Tamlin Henry
Tamlin Henry, 77, was a popular Philadelphia radio newsman. He died on June 8, 2020.
Henry worked for WDAS Radio Station for more than two decades covering news, public affairs, sports and community events.
Linda Richardson
Linda Richardson, 73, was president of the Uptown Entertainment & Development Corporation. She died on Nov. 2, 2020.
Richardson led the effort to help restore legendary music venue in North Philadelphia, which featured some of the country’s best music artists.
Amber Racine
Amber M. Racine, 38, was a personal injury lawyer and a leader of the Philadelphia Bar Association. She died on Nov. 11, 2020.
She was president of the Barristers’ Association of Philadelphia, which is an organization of African-American lawyers in 2013 and 2014
Racine was an attorney with Raynes Lawn Hehmeyer, a personal injury law firm in Center City.
Kimberly C. Roberts
Kimberly C. Roberts, 63, was a longtime Philadelphia Tribune entertainment reporter. She died the weekend of May 30, 2020.
For more than 20 years, Roberts covered entertainment for the Tribune. She was an award-winning journalist and an author of the book “The Joy Ride! The Stars and Stories on Philly’s Famous Uptown Theater.”
Joey Temple
Joey Temple, 68, was a radio personality at WURD and a well-known person in the community. He died on Dec. 2, 2020.
Temple gained citywide recognition as the public address of the Sonny Hill League for several years. He also worked with legendary radio personality Georgie Woods at WDAS for many years.
Ronald J. Temple
Ronald J. Temple, 80, was a trailblazing educator and former president of Community College of Philadelphia. He died on Nov. 26, 2020.
John Smallwood
John Smallwood, 55, was a longtime sports columnist for The Philadelphia Daily News. He died on Dec. 6, 2020.
During his two decades with the Daily News, Smallwood received a number of honors while covering the Final Four, NBA Finals, World Series, Super Bowl and other major events.
James Stanley White
James Stanley White, 88, was a former executive vice president of Temple University. He died on Dec. 1, 2020.
White had a long and successful career in the Army, city government and at Temple University.
He had several positions in city government including managing director. During his career at Temple University, he was vice president of public affairs and later the university’s executive vice president.
Rodney D. Williams
Rodney D. Williams, 78, was a former executive director of the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging. He died on Feb. 12, 2020.
Prior to becoming PCA’s first executive director in 1973, Williams was associate executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Federation of Settlements. He worked as a community worker and coordinator for community development at Diversified Community Services. He was also an area youth worker at-large for the Crime Prevention Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.