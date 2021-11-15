Norris Benjamin Cannady, who worked several capacities in the floral business for 60 years, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Cannady was 88.
Cannady started working at Barnes Bakery and worked part time at Loretta’s Flower Shop as a driver. Soon Cannady took an interest in the art of floral design. After several years of work, he became part owner of Loretta’s Flower Shop in West Philadelphia.
Cannady was born on May 5, 1933 to the parents of Woodrow and Mable Hunt Cannady who preceded him in death as well as his two siblings, Mrs. Hazel Cannady MusKelly and Mrs. Marie Cannady Pass.
Cannady attended the public schools in Cleveland County and graduated from Cleveland High School in Shelby, N.C. In 1946, while in junior high school, Cannady met Marie A. Gaston. From their union was born four sons, Reginald, Stephen, Norris and Darrell. In 1951, they moved to Philadelphia. For more than 70 years, the Cannady family built their lives and raised their children and grandchildren on North Robinson Street.
In his spare time, Cannady was an avid golfer. For many years, he played golf at Cobbs Creek with the late Clarence Wood.
Cannady is preceded in death by his son, Stephen. Those he left to cherish his memory are his wife and devoted friend for more over 70 years, Marie G. Cannady; three sons Reginald, Norris (Gail) and Darryl, a special niece, Dionne Sturdivant, sister-in-law, Mitzi (Vick) Sturdivant, 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A viewing will take place at Wood Funeral Home, Inc., 5537-39 West Girard Avenue, on Tuesday, Nov. 16. The viewing will be at 10 a.m. The service will begin at 11 a.m. The interment will be at Northwood Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.