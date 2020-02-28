Norma V. Rodney, a retired Ford Electronics employee, died on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. She was 77.
She was born on Sept. 27, 1942, in Hanover, Jamaica, to Charles and Olive Anson. She was one of seven children born to their union. She was 10 years old when her mother died.
She loved school and enjoyed learning. During her teen years, she lived with John Kerr and his wife. She continued her education under the tutelage of Kerr, and she learned to sew, crochet and cook from his wife.
Her eldest stepsister, Rena Anson, encouraged her to move to Montego Bay for more opportunities. She lived there for several years. She loved the city and the pristine beaches and met many lifelong friends. She worked in an upscale store selling fine jewelry and merchandise to tourists. Many tourists told her about America and sparked her interest to migrate abroad.
She met Cecil Rodney in Montego Bay and one daughter was born to their union. She earned a skilled worker’s visa to the U.S. and made the difficult decision to leave her daughter with relatives and move to Philadelphia. Soon after, Cecil Rodney followed and they were married in 1972. Another daughter was born to their union in 1978.
Rodney worked at Ford Electronics for more than 30 years in various roles before retiring. She worked extra hours to support her family in Jamaica. She was passionate about getting her relatives to migrate to the U.S. and was instrumental in filing documents for many family members and friends. She was also a real estate businesswoman.
Her husband died in 2013. She later married Clinton Crawford. They enjoyed entertaining, taking bus trips and traveling around the U.S. and abroad until he passed in 2016.
She believed strongly in education and completed several certificate programs. She was accepted to Temple University, but was not able to attend because of her responsibilities. She became vigilant in ensuring that her children and grandchildren had access to better schools and colleges. Her greatest pleasure was attending school graduations, games and recitals. Rodney loved to attend plays with her girlfriends.
“Norma was a kind, generous, insightful and adventurous lady,” her family said in a tribute.
“She was also a very caring and loving mother to many people in the world. She carried herself with elegance, class and grace.”
She loved the Lord and always prayed for her family first, then herself. She enjoyed traveling the globe, especially to Europe to visit her two sisters in England. She also loved to visit family in Jamaica.
She was preceded in death her sister, Delma.
She is survived by: her daughters, Michelle Rodney and Kiesha Rodney; grandchildren, Yasmin Khan, Zavian Khan, Wynter Bess and Kelsey Bess; brothers, Desmond Anson, Linval Anson and Kenrick Anson; sister, Marvia Hurst; stepdaughters, Winsome James and Sharon Lynch; and other relatives and friends.
Services were held Feb. 28 at St. Raymond of Penafort Catholic Church, 1350 E. Vernon Road. She is buried in Ivy Hill Cemetery.
Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
