Nicole Cheryl Fisher

Nicole Cheryl Fisher

Nicole Cheryl Fisher, a nurse manager at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, died on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. She was 42.

She was born on Oct. 31, 1980, in Philadelphia, and was lovingly welcomed by her parents, Mary Price and the late Richard Price, in 1982.

215-893-5724, jjackson@phillytrib.com

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.