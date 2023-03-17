Nicole Cheryl Fisher, a nurse manager at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, died on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. She was 42.
She was born on Oct. 31, 1980, in Philadelphia, and was lovingly welcomed by her parents, Mary Price and the late Richard Price, in 1982.
As a child, she was pleasant and worry-free, a top-of-the-class student, an avid reader and a devout Christian. During her senior year in high school, she completed a book report on Pastor Alyn Waller. Years later, she was baptized at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church under his leadership and served dutifully in many ways, particularly in the Holding Babies ministry.
Fisher was passionate about helping people. When she was young, she volunteered at Chestnut Hill Hospital as a candy striper, which inspired her to become a nurse. She had sickle-cell anemia and held a special place in her heart for others who battled the disease.
She attended St. Raymond of Penafort for elementary school and the Philadelphia High School for Girls before receiving her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Pennsylvania in 2002. She started her career at the University of California-Los Angeles Medical Center and mentored children through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles.
Upon returning home to Philadelphia, she held her dream job as a registered nurse at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for many years before earning a promotion to nurse manager. She most recently worked in the pulmonary department, helping people overcome challenges such as asthma and cystic fibrosis.
During her time in Los Angeles, she met her future husband, Adarrel Omar Fisher. They married on June 6, 2009, and from that union, four children were born or adopted. She joined her husband at St. Philip's Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Willie I. Graves, where she became involved with the ushers ministry.
Fisher loved the Lord, the church, and life with her family. She enjoyed traveling, especially her annual Mother’s Day weekend away with friends, and while she may have appeared quiet and shy to many, she blossomed in the presence of good company. She liked music, dancing and karaoke. A foodie from a young age, she enjoyed dining and watching cooking shows on television.
"She was terrible at gardening but loved flowers because she was someone who saw beauty in all of God’s creations," her family said in a tribute. "Even when she was tired or ill, Nicole always wanted to help those for whom she cared and was great at encouraging others to be their best selves."
She is survived by her mother, Mary Price; husband, Adarrel Fisher; children, Isaiah, Isaac, Nyah and Ayla; and other family members and friends.
Services were held on March 4 at Saint Phillips Baptist Church.
Jason Lloyd Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
