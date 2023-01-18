Nia Bey Al-Rasul, an educator, founding member of the female a capella group NANIKHA, and pillar of the Afrikan cultural community, died on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. She was 75.
She was given the name Pamela Williams when she was born to the late Josephus Patterson and Ruth V. Kitchen on Aug. 11, 1947.
"Tears, 2023 has already taken one of our beautiful kind ones," her friend Maisha Ongoza said in an online tribute. "May all the joy, love, and good Nia Bey Al Rasul left behind last forever."
She was raised in North and South Philadelphia and was educated in the Philadelphia public school system. During her early years, she worked with the late state Sen. Roxanne Jones to organize for welfare rights. She chose the name Nia Sadikwa Bey in 1972, which marked her embrace of her cultural roots.
During her early years, she worked as a community advocate for a youth medical program. She later returned home and devoted herself to motherhood and activism. She supported and helped to build Afrikan Free Shules throughout Philadelphia and became involved in numerous community and cultural development efforts. She was also a teacher of first and second graders at the Academy of the Way Pan Afrikan Shule. After her retirement from the Shule, she continued working with independent African educational institutions as a consultant. She also served as a private tutor and worked with disabled children, teaching them how to make and play the shekere.
A mother of seven, she married Nation of Islam member Dawud Bilal Mustafa Al-Rasul on Dec. 31, 1982.
In 1974, she began dedicating her time to elevating herself as an African woman at the Afrikan Cultural Art Forum and Gele’s Universal, cultural institutions both founded in the 1960s. She became a student of percussion with the help of Master Shekere Omomola Iyabunmi and Master Drummer Baba Ibikunle Bey (Robert Crowder).
By the late 1970s, she had firmly established herself as a pillar of Philadelphia’s Afrikan cultural community. As a founding member of the renowned female a capella group NANIKHA, she sang for Nelson Mandela during his visit to Philadelphia. NANIKHA also won the 1989 Philadelphia Music Award.
Al-Rasul received the Roots Nights Award III from Temple University’s PASCEP program for participating in and assisting Malika Malik, founder of the annual Kwanzaa Parade. She was also a member of the New Afrikan Griots as well as the Women’s Shekere Ensemble.
"Mama Nia was a matriarch, a trailblazer, and a pioneer who poured herself into her family and community," her family said in a tribute. "She proudly wore traditional clothing and hairstyles before they were popular, and no Afrikan community event was complete without her strong yet gentle presence. ... A shining example of Afrikan womanhood and inspiration to all who knew her, she didn’t just espouse the seven principles of Kwanzaa, she embodied them every single day."
She was preceded in death by her husband and two brothers, Charles Grant and Ronald Williams.
She is survived by, her children, Robert Zahir Aasim Murray-Bey (Linnea), Londell Murray-Bey, Lawrence Irmara Baraka Sadikwa Murray-Bey, Mansa Elijah Ibn Da’wud Al-Rasul, Da’wud Bey Al-Rasul, Nzinga Bey and Salima Jamila Bey Al-Rasul; grandchildren, Zahir, Beautiful, Wayne, Shahad, Gloria, Yolanda, Londell Jr., Kashana, Kasha, Sonni, Hermen, Jade, Javon, Rasheen, Elijahawan, Breale, Karima, Porsha, Nate, Salim Ellis-Bey, Destynie Grazier-Bey, Sabria Grazier-Bey, Egypt, Jahnelle, Andwele and Salima Imani; siblings Leonard Kitchen, Theodore Kitchen, Willie Kitchen, Carolyn Williams-Baxter (John C. Baxter), Vera Williams and Sadie Lee; and other family members and friends.
Services were held Jan. 9 at Khadijah Alderman Funeral Service Inc.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.