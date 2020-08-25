Nellie Reynolds, former commissioner of the Philadelphia Housing Authority, who worked for over 50 years to promote justice and improve life for people in Philadelphia public housing, died over the weekend. She was 96.
"Nellie Reynolds has had a remarkable life and impact on residents," Kelvin A. Jeremiah, president and CEO of the housing authority, said in a statement. Her impact was "phenomenal, inspirational and lasting," he said.
"Ms. Reynolds was like a second mother to me," he said. "I am grateful for her wisdom and her sage counsel. She reminded everyone, including me, that they are here to make a difference. She was a voice for the unheard and marginalized, when she successfully advocated that public housing residents be given a voice in HUD-assisted programs and policies."
In 1968, Reynolds' advocacy led to the establishment of the first tenant council in the nation, now called the Resident Advisory Board. Today, hundreds of such organizations provide residents a voice on the governance of low-income housing developments. She was the longest serving resident of the advisory board.
Other major battles that Reynolds fought included one that led to the construction of Whitman Park at Second Street and Oregon Avenue, now situated in a formerly all-white section of South Philadelphia. That development made a big impact in the city's struggle for racial integration and justice, the housing authority said.
Reynolds, a resident of Johnson Homes since she was a youngster, was appointed as a member of the PHA Board of Commissioners in 1984. There she pushed to advance the rights of tenants and provided them with a voice in governance.
Reynolds served as a PHA commissioner for 26 years and as vice chairman of the board from 1990 until 2010, when the entire PHA board resigned. Reynolds was then appointed resident liaison by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a position she held until her death. The PHA returned to local control in 2013.
"I've always looked up to her for her willingness to stand up for what is right for our community. She was my mentor and I'm personally committed to do my part to carry the torch," Lynette Brown-Sow, chair of the PHA board, said in a statement. "We relied on former Commissioner Reynolds for her experience and for the insights gained through the years as a resident leader."
It was Reynolds who suggested that the PHA Police Department recruit public housing residents or former residents to the force, and her suggestion became reality in 2013. The idea was a community-policing model that would ensure greater communication and better relations with the residents, city and the broader community.
For many years, Reynolds was a trustee on the Community Legal Services Board and a member of the Welfare Rights Organization. She served on the board of the Housing Association of the Delaware Valley and as an emeritus member on the Urban Affairs Coalition's board. She also served as a member of the National Tenant Organization and as a member of Zion Baptist Church. Reynolds was on the Democratic Election Committee for 50 years for the 32nd Ward, where she was chairwoman. She also worked on behalf of the homeless.
Jeremiah said the Philly SEEDs Scholarship would be named for Reynolds as a lasting tribute, and every recipient would be given a biography of her as part of the scholarship award.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.