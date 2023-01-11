Nellie Monroe, an entrepreneur, poet, office manager and bookkeeper, died on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. She was 92.
She was born on June 28, 1930, in Philadelphia to the late Benjamin and Alavane Brown. Monroe was one of nine children and graduated from South Philadelphia High School. Her mother was one of the first Black women to own a business on South Street, called Roses Millenary.
Monroe began to write at age 9. Her passion for writing stemmed from her relationship with God. In 1953, she joined Williams Temple Christian Methodist Episcopal Church and served on the usher board, missionary board and stewardess board. She was president of the Morning Glory Circle, a branch of the missionary board for children from 4 to 7. She found great joy in decorating the church with flowers and corsages for Women's Day.
After her mother’s death, she opened Nellie's Flowers 'n' Things on South Street. She continued her business until 1980, when her daughter graduated from dental school and opened a private practice called Dentille. Monroe was the office manager and bookkeeper for 10 years. After Dentille, she became a customer service representative, including for the IRS, and a telemarketing representative.
She married Leroy Britt, and from that union came three children. In 1989, she married Walter Monroe, or "Mr. Walter," as he was affectionately called by family.
She published two poetry books, "My Master and I" and "His Promises," and her work appeared in Pillar and Fire magazine. In 1964, Crisis magazine included her in their list of "Great Black Authors of 1964."
She was invited to churches and radio programs and was featured on the WHAT radio program "Songs of Faith" with Vera Gunn. For that program, her poems had an organ accompaniment. She won a crystal trophy from the World of Poetry television program, where she had previously won a silver and golden certificate in 1990 and 1991.
She was preceded in death by her son, Leroy Britt Jr., and husbands, Leroy Britt Sr. and Walter Monroe.
She is survived by her daughters, Darcel Britt Still (Ewell) and Toni Renee Britt; grandchildren, David, Brian, Royse Sr. (Ashley), Leroy, Darla, Raquel (Maurice) and Lawren; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Tre, Trent, Royse Jr. and Brielle; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church, 230 W. Coulter St.
A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 10 a.m.
Bruce R. Hawkins Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
