Nathaniel Chatman, Jr., who was a longtime Philadelphia police officer, died on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Chatman was 73.
Chatman became a member of the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police in 1988 and was assigned to the Mighty 14th District serving Germantown, Mt. Airy and Chestnut Hill. He received a number of awards and certificates over the years for his outstanding commitments to serving his community.
Chatman became a National Fraternal Order of Police member post retirement, as well as the Philadelphia Police Home Association member. He worked 20 years as a police officer.
Chatman was born to the late Nathaniel Chatman, Sr. and Mamie B. Chatman on Sept. 16, 1948 in Natchez, Miss. He was the eldest son of five children. The Chatman family moved their membership to Zion Chapel AME Church. There Chatman was reared in the YPD (Young Peoples Department) and was active on the junior usher board.
As a child, Chatman enjoyed certain pastimes such as playing sports. music, participating in church activities, swimming, being an active boy scout member, as well as nickel (matinee) movies on the weekends. He would enjoy attending the town's rodeos as well.
He loved to share stories of his childhood and how he would love to accompany his grandfather, Joshua David Watkins, an elder in the AME Church to various conferences and meetings. Chatman would often reminisce about when his grandfather made time to play football with him as well.
Chatman graduated from Sadie V. Thompson High School, where he was a pro-candidate football player during his senior year. Unfortunately, Chatman suffered an injury which ended his football career. However, he maintained his focus on his academic endeavors.
He graduated from Mississippi Valley State College (now University) with a Bachelor of Science in Social Studies. While attending MVSU, he met his college sweetheart, Kelly Gray Hollis. Both were students of the SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference).
After graduating from college, Chatman and Kelly married June 18, 1972 and relocated to Philadelphia, Pa., during the same week of their nuptials. Upon settling into Philadelphia, Chatman was employed with various companies to provide for his household.
Although Chatman had aspirations of becoming a U.S. Marshal. He was employed with Temple University for 15 years as a maintenance engineer until he made a transition in his career endeavors.
Chatman was family oriented and lived to make his family live beyond meager comforts. He enjoyed traveling, fishing with the Ocean Hunters Club, and you could always count on the Chatman household to have weekly fish fries on Friday.
Also, Chatman enjoyed grilling year round, and entertained extended family members and friends during the annual block parties. He participated in Men's Fellowship and was a trustee board member briefly.
Chatman was preceded in death by his parents and eldest sister Amanda Chatman-Anderson - Gary, Indiana. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 49 years; Kelly Gray Chatman, daughter' Kanisha Nakenya Chatman, son; Derrick C. Watson-Mableton, Ga., sister; Leola "Ruth" Young - San Diego, Ca., sister; Elizabeth Chatman-Lewis (John) - Philadelphia, brother; Lorenzo Chatman (Carolyn) - Jacksonville, FL., sister-in-law; Josephine Vaughn (Herschel) - Aberdeen, Miss., brother-in-law Howard Standifer - Smithville, Miss., godson; Brandon Lee Davis. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life service for Chatman on Monday, Nov. 15 at Camphor United Methodist Church, 5620 Wyalusing Avenue. The viewing will be at 9 a.m. The service will start 11 a.m.
