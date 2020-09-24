Nahray Mummack Crisden, who was a scholastic standout in football and track, died September 13, 2020. Crisden was 19.
Crisden was educated in the Philadelphia school system. He attended Lamberton Elementary and West Philadelphia High School Promise Academy.
According to the family, Crisden was a stellar athlete, but he would show you better then he could tell you. He was very dedicated and driven, sometimes even walking to school or practices, because he wanted to be nothing but great and he never wanted to let his coaches down or miss any days of school.
Crisden was a star of his football and track team. His positions were running back, safety and cornerback. He ran track for the Speedboys. In 2017, he ran in the Penn Relays.
Crisden leaves to cherish his memories with his mother Rashala St. Hill Saunders, her husband Omar Sanders, his father Raymond Crisden, his grandmother Deborah Ossai, his grandfather Tommie St. Hill (Jetta St. Hill), his siblings, Monique, Sharay, Raenika and Raymond Jr., his aunt Shelley and uncle Elliott, his aunt Ikenya Jones, his very special uncle Dedrick Francis (who was more like a brother) “in which they called each other twins,” his six first cousins Brooke, friends whom Crisden considered brothers Mar Mar and little Ricky, a very special friend Thomas, a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and furthermore a host of other relatives and friends who played a major part of Crisden’s life.
A viewing for Nahray Crisden will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Terry Funeral Home Chapel, 4203-5 Haverford Avenue. Due to COVID-19, it is mandatory that all visitors come earing a mask. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. The interment will take place at Fernwood Cemetery in Fernwood.
