Nachita Marie Govan, who had a nursing career that spanned three decades, died on April 30. She was 73.
Govan, who was affectionately known as “Chia,” was born to the late Cleophile L. Coleman and Gertrude Coleman on April 10, 1947, in Philadelphia.
Govan attended Little Flower Elementary and Middle School and graduated from Cardinal Dougherty High School. She continued her education at La Salle University where she obtained her nursing assistant degree. She worked for 30 years as a nurse in private nursing homes.
She lived in the Germantown section of the city. Govan was a pillar of strength in the community and with her family, her family said.
Govan loved to travel with her family and to attend gatherings, celebrations and graduations.
Her daughter Vanessa Smith said her words of faith were, “Blessed by the best and praying for the rest.”
Govan was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Lacard Coleman, Leo Coleman and Warner Coleman.
Govan is survived by her brother, Samuel Coleman; three children, Nulton Govan, Ansara M. Govan-Kilson and Vanessa R. Smith; 10 grandchildren; two nephews; and other relatives and friends.
