Naazim Richardson, 55, noted boxing trainer

Legendary Philadelphia boxing trainer Naazim Richardson died on Friday, July 24, 2020 following a lengthy illness. He was 55.
Richardson was noted for training boxers such as Hall of Famer Bernard Hopkins, former champions “Sugar” Shane Mosley and Steve Cunningham and his nephew, Karl Dargan. Richardson worked with many boxers out of the James Shuler Memorial Boxing Gymnasium in West Philadelphia.
“He was an asset to our gym,” said Percy “Buster” Custus, trainer, manager and owner of the James Shuler Memorial Boxing Gym. “He was a hell of a trainer. He was real knowledgeable. He helped out with some of my guys. He was a good dude. He was like a younger brother to me.”
The tributes were pouring in on twitter all day for Richardson.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Naazim Richardson’s family and friends,” USA Boxing tweeted.
“Top Rank sends its deepest condolences in the wake of legendary trainer Naazim Richardson’s passing. Our thoughts & prayers are with his family and loved ones,” Top Rank Boxing tweeted.
“Today we lost a legend in the #Boxing community. RIP Nazim [Naazim] Richardson,” tweeted former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.
Richardson carved out quite a reputation as a boxing trainer at Shuler Gym. His knowledge and experience in boxing served him well for a number of years.
“He did have a big impact,” Custus said. “ He trained legends like Bernard Hopkins. He was phenomenal. He would take time for anybody. He worked here for over 20 years. I got a big banner of him. I had it made for him. He was a great guy. I’m already missing him.”
Richardson suffered a stroke in 2007 that temporarily left him unable to speak or walk but he recovered and came back to train fighters. Richardson’s son, junior welterweight Rock Allen (15-0, 7 KOs), was a top prospect whose career was derailed by serious injuries suffered in a car accident. Tiger Allen, Rock’s twin brother, went 3-0 as a pro. A light heavyweight, he had essentially stopped boxing before suffering lesser injuries in the same car accident.
Many praised Richardson for thwarting a hand-wrapping scandal on Jan. 24, 2009. Prior to Mosley’s fight against Antonio Margarito at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Richardson objected to the way Margarito’s hands were wrapped. Once those wraps were removed, California State Athletic Commission officials found a suspicious, hard wrap placed over Margarito’s knuckles.
Javier Capetillo, Margarito’s trainer, was forced to re-wrap Margarito’s hands. Mosley won the WBA welterweight title bout with a ninth-round technical knockout.
For their actions, Margarito and Capetillo were suspended for one year by the CSAC.
