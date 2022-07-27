Myrtle A.R. Bobb, a retired educator and secondary school co-founder, died in her home on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. She was 105.
She was affectionately known as "Mom Bobb" and was born on Jan. 21, 1917, in Guyana, South America.
She graduated from Bishop’s High School in Guyana in 1936 and earned a bachelor’s degree in French. She also earned a master's degree in psychology of reading at Temple University.
She married the late Rev. Douglas C.J. Bobb, a Methodist minister. From this union came seven children. In Mahaica, Guyana, the Bobbs founded St. Mary’s Institute, a secondary school. In addition to a standard school curriculum, they also taught Latin, Logic, Agriculture and Stenography. They also served at Susamachar, Bedford and other Methodist churches in Guyana.
In 1964, Bobb and the rest of her family joined her husband in the United States as he began pastoring at Memorial Temple, an urban mission in North Philadelphia.
She and her four daughters attended Community College of Philadelphia. In 1967, Bobb and her daughter, Hyacinth, were in CCP’s first graduating class. She later helped her husband to establish the first Get Set preschool program in Germantown at his new pastorate, Trinity United Methodist Church. The couple also took neighborhood children to summer camps at the Carson Simpson Farm Christian Camp in Hatboro.
She taught at Ferguson Elementary School and Stoddart-Fleisher Junior High School until 1982. Even as her sight grew dim, Bobb taught adults to read.
Bobb served as a church pianist at Sanctuary United Methodist Church in North Philadelphia, where her husband was pastor. Afterwards, they attended Tioga United Methodist Church until Douglas Bobb’s passing. She later joined New Covenant Church of Philadelphia, where her son-in-law, Bishop C. Milton Grannum, and daughter, Rev. Hyacinth Bobb Grannum, were founding pastors. She was part of the Jubilee Choir, neighborhood Bible groups, and Just Friends Fellowship.
"Her legacy has left its mark on Philadelphia and the world," her family said in a tribute.
She is survived by six children, 10 grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Services will be held on Aug. 6 at New Covenant Church of Philadelphia, 7500 Germantown Ave.
A viewing will be held from 8 to 9 a.m. Services will follow at 9 a.m.
