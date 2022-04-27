Moses Sadler, a standup comedian and lead miller, died on Thursday, April 14, 2022. He was 43.
He was born on Dec. 14, 1978, in Camden, New Jersey, to Rosaura Thomas and Keith Sadler.
He grew up in the Olney section of Philadelphia with his parents and his siblings George and Olympia. He attended Thomas K. Finletter Elementary School and Samuel Fels High School. He also spent time in the Job Corps.
Sadler was the class clown and kept people laughing with jokes and antics. He loved video games, cars, music and movies. He often quoted lines from his favorite movies, which he watched countless times. He knew a lot about cars and learned to work on them from his brother George.
He used his ability to entertain people by becoming a standup comedian, performing at many venues in the Philadelphia area. Sadler was very observant of the world around him and used his surroundings to relate his life experiences to his comedy routines.
He held many jobs over the years, but found his niche as a lead miller for Disston Precision Inc. of Philadelphia. He was proud of the work he put into his occupation and often posted videos showcasing his work ethic and skill. His bosses held him in high regard.
"He was loved by many and gave his love to many throughout his life," his family said in a tribute. "He will be missed dearly and will never be forgotten. Moses left his mark on the world and went out as a champion."
He is survived by his daughter, Angel Sadler; his parents, Rosaura and Michael Thomas, and Keith and Denise Sadler; siblings, George Sadler, Olympia Howell, Ariellis Hemmings, Kiara Vasquez and Kayleen Sadler; niece, Iliana Howell; nephews, Sincere Howell and Leedel Bonelli Jr.; and other family members.
Services were held on Monday, April 25, at John F. Givnish Life Celebration Home.
