Moses Marquette Peace Jr., pastor emeritus of Zion Baptist Church in Brooklyn, New York, died on Sunday, April 16, 2023. He was 80.
He was born on May 16, 1939, and was the fourth child born to the late Rev. Moses Marquette Peace Sr. and Mary Mosby Peace in Aiken, South Carolina.
On May 16, 1942, Peace Sr. resigned as the pastor of Friendship Baptist Church in Aiken and moved his family to Philadelphia, where he became the pastor of Monumental Baptist Church.
Peace Jr. matriculated through the Philadelphia public school system. He received his bachelor’s degree in industrial arts from Cheyney State College and eventually began teaching at Philadelphia public schools.
During the 1960s, he married Marquita E. Gaskins. From this union, four children were born.
After a few years of teaching, Peace accepted a position as a probation officer in Philadelphia.
After feeling the call to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ, he left his position with the city and enrolled in Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary, which is now known as Palmer Theological Seminary. He received a master of religious arts degree. In addition, he was awarded a doctor of divinity degree from Virginia Theological Seminary.
Peace served as pastor of three churches: Greater White Rock Baptist Church in Philadelphia, Union Temple Baptist Church in Bridgeton, New Jersey, and Zion Baptist Church in Brooklyn, New York.
"He was the shepherd sent by God to Zion Baptist Church," Zion Baptist Church said in a tribute. "We praise God for pastor’s strong biblical leadership and for his devotion to sharing the Word of God. Pastor Peace was a light in the history and life of Zion that will never fade."
His favorite scripture was John 9:4: "I must do the works of Him that has sent me."
After 39 years of pastoring, Peace retired in 2020.
He participated in the beginning years of OIC-Philadelphia, a series of programs dedicated to the elimination of poverty, unemployment and illiteracy. He was a member of the Ministers’ Conference in Philadelphia and New York and was also a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
"Although he has physically left us, his words and teachings will live on in the lives of the many hearts and lives he has touched," his family said in a tribute.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary, Isabelle and Gladys.
He is survived by his wife, Marquita Peace; children, Terence, Dequan Stafford (Daryl), Jacqueline Jones Peace (Breon) and Stefon; grandchildren, Summer Brenna and Noah Peace; sister, Carole Chambers; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Friday, May 5, at Monumental Baptist Church, 50th and Locust streets, Philadelphia.
Services begin at 11 a.m.
Interment is at Laurel Hill West Cemetery
Dupree Funeral Home Inc. handled the arrangements.
