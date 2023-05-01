Moses Marquette Peace Jr.

Moses Marquette Peace Jr.

Moses Marquette Peace Jr., pastor emeritus of Zion Baptist Church in Brooklyn, New York, died on Sunday, April 16, 2023. He was 80.

He was born on May 16, 1939, and was the fourth child born to the late Rev. Moses Marquette Peace Sr. and Mary Mosby Peace in Aiken, South Carolina.

215-893-5724, jjackson@phillytrib.com

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.