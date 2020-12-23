Miles Leon Revis

Miles Leon Revis

Miles Leon Revis, the son of Debra McCullers and Leon Revis, was born on July 22, 1988 in Upper Darby, PA. He was called home on December 16, 2020. Miles grew up in Lansdowne and graduated from Penn Wood High School in 2006 and went on to receive his associate’s degree from Delaware County Community College in 2008. Miles was a letter carrier for the United States Post Office for 12 years. In May of 2015 Miles first met the love of his life, Lexi. Their first date was on Valentine’s day 2016 when he flew to Laramie, WY for the first time. On June 28, 2019 they were married. They shared in a love of football and cheered on his favorite team, the Eagles. Miles is survived by his wife Lexi, his cat Sam, his father Leon and step mother Carla, his brother Andron and his fiancée Lin, his niece Chanel, his mother and father-in-law Lori and Dean Dockter, his sister and brother-in-law Ashleigh Dockter and Jake Smith, his grandmother Odessa Revis, his aunts Dorthea, Belinda, Shelia, Hollie, and Less, his uncles Leonard and Harmon, his best friend Tony Nguyen, and a host of cousins and good friends. Miles is preceded in death by his mother Debra McCullers and grandparents Hollis and Dora McCullers and Luther Leon Revis. A viewing was held on 12/23/2020 at Len E. Ellis Funeral Home. Due to COVID only a private family burial.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.