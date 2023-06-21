Miles Hannibal Wilson

Miles Hannibal Wilson

Miles Hannibal Wilson, president and CEO of EducationWorks, died on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. He was 49.

He was born into the blended family of Charles Wilson and Janice L. Tryce on June 21, 1973, and was named after jazz musician Miles Davis and Hannibal "The Conqueror" Barca, the great African military leader. Both men would have a significant impact on Miles' life and help to develop his musical tastes and drive to support and celebrate what he dubbed "the Black genius."

215-893-5724, jjackson@phillytrib.com

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.