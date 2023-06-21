Miles Hannibal Wilson, president and CEO of EducationWorks, died on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. He was 49.
He was born into the blended family of Charles Wilson and Janice L. Tryce on June 21, 1973, and was named after jazz musician Miles Davis and Hannibal "The Conqueror" Barca, the great African military leader. Both men would have a significant impact on Miles' life and help to develop his musical tastes and drive to support and celebrate what he dubbed "the Black genius."
He began his professional career as a social worker, then went on to teach social studies at St. Gabriel’s Hall. After a stint as an assistant principal with Community Education Partners (CEP), he was elevated to regional vice president.
Wilson left Community Education Partners to become executive vice president of People’s Emergency Center and then moved on to be regional director for the nonprofit Finance Fund. A leading financial institution, Finance Fund specializes in financing community development and offers loans and advice to nonprofit organizations.
Later, he served on the Philadelphia School Partnership as the director of talent and collaboration and convener of the Great Schools Compact.
He leveraged all of his professional experiences in his role as president and CEO of EducationWorks. The nonprofit organization provides enriching education and career readiness programming, with a focus on science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM); entrepreneurship; and social and emotional wellness.
"We are shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the death of our leader, Miles H. Wilson," EducationWorks said in a tribute. "For nearly a decade, Miles was the face and the heart of our organization, a driving force whose service in support of at-risk children and young adults positively impacted thousands of lives across the city of Philadelphia."
He had a passion for serving the Black and brown communities of Philadelphia and Camden, which he collectively called "the beloved community." He staunchly rejected labels such as "poor," "underserved" or "disconnected" youth. Instead, he offered engaging activities to address experiential deficits in certain ZIP codes, information regarding STEAM and entrepreneurship, and career opportunities in the green economy for people transitioning from incarceration.
Wilson received countless awards and earned the respect of education leaders, but his greatest reward was helping to "unlock genius" in children and young adults.
Wilson was a founding board member of the Fellowship of Black Males in Education Convening and served on advisory committees for Bryn Mawr College’s Nonprofit Executive Leadership Institute and Jounce Partners. He also served on the boards of the Children’s Scholarship Fund and Inner Explorer.
Most recently, he joined the Greater Chamber of Commerce for Philadelphia’s Roadmap for Growth action team. He was also a 2018 fellow of the Pahara-Aspen fellowship, which seeks to strengthen and sustain diverse, high-potential leaders who are reimagining public education.
He was committed to finding joy and safe spaces outside of work and enjoyed traveling and music of all genres, particularly hip-hop and jazz. He loved to dance and sing and recently began bass lessons. He was a fitness buff, loved sneakers, and was a backgammon and 500 rummy master.
"His presence in a family of all girls added a unique value we didn’t know we needed, and now struggle to imagine our family without his earthly presence," his family said in a tribute. "He took on the role of protector as a young child, and developed into a reliable sage and mentor for family and friends. He belonged to a family of educators on one side and lawyers and civil servants on the other side, so the values of education, service and justice were planted early."
He is survived by his mother, Janice L. Tryce; daughter, Mekhi Sudan Wilson; and other family members and friends.
