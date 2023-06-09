Mildred Skerrett Keeys, a pastor and retired social worker, died on Saturday, May 20, 2023. She was 104.
She was born on July 5, 1918, in Philadelphia, to the late James A. Skerrett and Mabel P. Skerrett.
Her mother died when she was three, so Miss Annie, an older church member from Zoar Methodist, moved in with the family to serve as the family's housekeeper and surrogate mother. She died in 1928, when Keeys was 10 years old. Keeys and her brothers, were sent to separate foster homes. She lived in foster homes until she graduated from Pottstown High School as an honors student. She was given a scholarship from the Social Agency Bureau for Colored Children to Penn State University, but since she couldn't afford to go to school, she instead found a job.
She worked during the evenings and graduated from Temple University with a secondary education bachelor's degree and an associate's degree in business. She earned a master's in social work from the University of Pennsylvania in 1963.
Later, she was a field director charged with training future social workers at Temple and the University of Pennsylvania. As a lifelong learner, she graduated from the Philadelphia Bible College in 1979, currently known as Cairn College.
As a member of St. Matthews African Methodist Episcopal Church in Philadelphia, she attended the African Methodist Training Institute. She was ordained an elder and associate pastor at St. Matthew’s and later earned a PhD at age 84. Her dissertation focused on human potential, and her research focused on psychology and Christian perfection. After 24 years at the Bureau for Child Care in Philadelphia, she went on to work for the Children’s Aid Society, the Family Services of Montgomery County, and the University of Pennsylvania School of Social Work. After retiring, she worked part-time as a certified bereavement specialist at the American Red Cross and Trinity Hospice of South Jersey before going on to volunteer with Kennedy Health Care and serve as a board member for the Court Appointed Special Advocate.
She never had children of her own and married and divorced Paul Keeys, James Howard, and Lewis E. Allen Jr.. She was an Eastern Star, Daughter of Isis, a member of Iota Beta Lambda Sorority, Inc., and served as the National Treasurer for her sorority.
Keeys loved to collect antiques and travel around the world, and one of her favorite places to visit was Costa del Sol, Spain. She also visited the United Kingdom, Australia, China, Trinidad, and the Caribbean.
"Mildred embodied the spirit of Jesus and positivity, and she was frequently heard responding to people after being asked how she is doing." "I am living, breathing, walking, and counting my blessings," her family said in a tribute. "Mildred will be remembered for her gracious smile, kindness, quick wit, entertaining flair, love for people, trusted confidant, her honest counsel, her enduring laugh, unapologetic and unwavering focus, and love for Jesus. Truly a life well lived and worth memorializing."
She was preceded in death by her brothers, James and Bernard and her niece, Rita D. Jones.
She is survived by her great-niece, Lisa Lewis; her niece, Theresa Lewis; her nephews, Preston Skerrett, James Skerrett (Janet), and Charles Skerrett; her lifelong friend, Gladys Murray; and a host of other family members and friends.
Services were held on Saturday, June 3, at Gloucester County Community Church in Sewell, New Jersey.
May Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.