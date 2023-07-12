Mildred “Mit” Carter Joyner of West Chester, a tireless community advocate, social worker and wife of retired federal Judge J. Curtis Joyner, died on Sunday, July 9, 2023. She was 73. She was affectionately known as “Mit” and was born on July 21, 1949, to the late Harold and Mildred Carter. “She was a model of determination, strength, courage and innovation,” said Victor Manalo, a fellow social worker. Joyner completed her bachelor’s degree in social work at Central State University in Ohio and became a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. She later earned her master’s in social work from Howard University School of Social Work. Her passion for social work led her to a successful and impactful career that began at Chester County Children and Youth Services. Eventually she joined West Chester University as a professor of social work. For over 32 years, Joyner was the department’s director and chair of the undergraduate social work program. One of her significant contributions to the university was serving as the fundraising chair for the Frederick Douglass Statute, a statute that had been a dream of hers. After retiring from the university, she served as president of the Council on Social Work Education, the and later the National Association of Social Workers (NASW), until the completion of her term in June 2023. “She was a stalwart for social justice and believed in respecting the rights of all people. Notably, her service to BPD and the profession of social work propelled the lives of others to greatness,” the Association of Baccalaureate Social Work Program Directors said in a tribute. She served on the Downingtown National Bank board and the Chester County Food Bank board, dedicating her time and expertise to the betterment of those organizations. She also actively participated in various community activities and charities. “Mit will be remembered for her warm heart, infectious laughter, and boundless love,” her family said in a tribute. “Her vibrant presence and radiant smile brightened any room she entered, creating a welcoming space for all. “In her free time, she found joy in traveling, gardening, cooking, spending time at her home in Martha’s Vineyard, and creating beautiful memories with all who crossed her path, for she brought love, laughter and warmth into their lives.” She was preceded in death by her sister, Earlene Walls, and her brother, Harold Carter. She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer C. Joyner-Hall (David), Nicole M. Joyner and Jacqlyn A. Joyner; grandsons, David A. Hall IV and Jacob J. Joyner Hall; and other family members and friends. Services will be held on Monday, July 17, at St. Agnes RC Church, 223 West Gay St., West Chester. A viewing will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Services will follow at 10:45 a.m. DeBaptiste Funeral Homes, Inc. handled the arrangements.
