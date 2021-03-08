BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Michigan woman who was 114 years old has died.
Ellen Goodwill was considered to be Michigan’s oldest resident, the Battle Creek Enquirer reported, citing the Gerontology Research Group, which keeps track of supercentenarians who reach 110.
Goodwill, who lived at Advantage Living Center in Battle Creek, died Tuesday, according to a friend, Sharon Miller. She celebrated a birthday on Feb. 2.
“She’s been a lady of grace, knowledge and has been a blessing to all,” Miller told the Enquirer. “Normally people don’t live past 100, and God had her here for a reason.”
Goodwill was born Ellen Lear in 1907 near Paris, Kentucky. She settled in Battle Creek where her husband, Augustus “Gus” Goodwill, was being treated for injuries from World War II.
Goodwill’s husband died in 1972. The couple had no children.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.