Michael Larkin Green Sr., a chief probation officer, died on Monday, May 22, 2023. He was 76.
He was the oldest of five children and was born on July 20, 1946, in Baltimore to the late Larkin and Jennie Green.
Michael Larkin Green Sr., a chief probation officer, died on Monday, May 22, 2023. He was 76.
He was the oldest of five children and was born on July 20, 1946, in Baltimore to the late Larkin and Jennie Green.
His educational journey began at Saint Angelo's School, Taft High School in the Bronx, New York, and Frederick Douglass High School in Baltimore. While in college, he honed his passion for social work and met his future wife, Cheryl Jackson. He earned a bachelor’s from Morgan State University and later a master's in social work from Temple University.
He spent his early days working with a butcher, organizing a GED program, tutoring graduate candidates at Harvard University, and serving as an instructor at the Community College of Philadelphia.
Green rose through the ranks to become first deputy chief probation officer in Philadelphia County. In 1991, he became chief probation officer for Mercer County in New Jersey. He served as a member of the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole and, as Parole Board chairman under the administrations of Gov. Ed Rendell and Gov. Tom Wolf, he co-established the Philadelphia Reentry Program in 2014 to helping individuals reintegrate into society.
He was a member of Christian Stronghold Church for 42 years and served as a percussionist, Sunday School superintendent, and speaker for the Men's Ministry. He collaborated with Christian Stronghold's Alpha Community Development Corporation and established the District Attorney's Expungement and Pardoning Clinic. That initiative was a beacon of hope for ex-offenders, providing them with the opportunity for a fresh start and a chance to rebuild their lives.
Green was a lifetime member of the Norristown Alumnae chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. His involvement with Club DOM, also known as "Distinguished Old Men," the NAACP and the Montgomery County Historical Society showed his commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of others.
He was an avid reader and found solace and inspiration in the melodies of eclectic music. His extensive travels to Brazil, China, Cuba, the Caribbean and various African countries and regions of North America enriched his understanding of the African diaspora, a passion he carried with him always. He took an interest in genealogy, unraveling the tapestry of his family history, and found beauty in nature, art, fashion and culture.
"Above all his accomplishments and passions, Michael cherished his roles as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend," his family said in a tribute. "Through his actions, he exemplified the true meaning of love and selflessness, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing him."
He was preceded in death by his brothers, James Green and Gary Wiggins (Denise).
He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Y. Green; siblings, Manami Brown (Tony), Michelle Green-Frazier (Milton) and Darin Green (Michael); stepmother, Miriam Green (Osbaldo); children, Dione Mitchell (Arthur), Naneke Green and Michael Green Jr.; grandsons, Jared, Nadir, Justin, Jalen, Jordan, Jeremy and Jackson; and other family members and friends.
Services were held on Wednesday, May 31, at Christian Stronghold Baptist Church.
Walton B. Brown Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
215-893-5724, jjackson@phillytrib.com
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.