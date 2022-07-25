Meva Moore Justice died on July 20, 2022. She is survived by loving family and friends. Service is scheduled for Monday, August 1, 2022, at Mt Carmel Baptist Church, 5732 Race Street. Viewing: 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Service: 11:00 a.m. Interment Chelten Hills Cemetery.
