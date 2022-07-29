Meva Moore Justice, a retired Verizon manager and youth mentor, died on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, after a brief illness. She was 64.
She was the second child of the late Henry L. Moore and Mary Ion (Ewell) Moore and was born in Philadelphia on April 2, 1958. She was raised in a Nicetown rowhouse owned by her grandparents, who had migrated from Virginia.
As a devout member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church of Philadelphia since 1986, she immersed herself in the women's ministry and Youth Advocacy Commission. She was the assistant director of children's worship, the primary department superintendent for the church school, and a teacher at the Vacation Bible School. She sang in the women's choir and in the Chorus for Soulful Christmas at the Kimmel Center for many years.
She was educated in the Philadelphia school system and graduated from Philadelphia High School for Girls in 1976. She earned a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering with a minor in computer science from the University of Pittsburgh in 1980.
Justice was a member of the Society of Women's Engineering and the newly established Black Engineering Council. She continued her education by learning business administration at Drexel University and taking graduate courses in organizational dynamics at the University of Pennsylvania.
She was a technical marketing group manager with Verizon Communications that spanned 35 years. Justice held positions of increasing responsibilities in engineering, regulatory, network planning, management, and development of new products and features for the public, particularly for the marketing inception of FIOS. She was inducted into the Verizon Telecom Leaders Circle for management employees.
After retiring in 2015, Justice founded the "Moore Justice for Youth" organization in Philadelphia. She served on the boards for Discovery Charter School and community organizations as an educator and advocate of the importance of STEAM-oriented careers. She volunteered for the early literacy project at John Barry Elementary School. She was a member and education committee co-chair of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Inc., Pennsylvania Chapter.
Justice enjoyed traveling the globe by car or plane with her husband of 41 years, Kenneth Justice, and her sons. She and her husband traveled around South Africa for 10 days in February 2020, right before the pandemic. She often accompanied her husband to Kappa Alpha Psi, Inc. and National Pan-Hellenic Council, Inc. events.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sister, Nadene Moore; sons, Keith Justice (Toccara) and Mark Justice (Stephanie Mazariegos); grandson, Sol Justice; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held on Monday, Aug. 1, at Mount Carmel Baptist Church of Philadelphia, 5732 Race St.
Viewing will be at 9 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m.
Wood Funeral Home Inc. handled the arrangements.
