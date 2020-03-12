Melvin D. Hudson, a retired IBM employee, died on Sunday, March 1, 2020. He was 81.
He was born on Jan. 27, 1939. He was raised by the late Alphonso and Rachel Williams, his uncle and aunt.
He was educated in the Philadelphia public school system. He married Louise Hill on May 10, 1956, and six daughters were born to their union.
Hudson served four years in the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged. His career was in computer technology long before home computers, AOL or Facebook hit the scene. He worked for many years at RCA and retired from IBM after 32 years.
Hudson was a self-taught man with many hobbies including photography, playing the trombone and poetry. His favorite poem was Edgar Allen Poe’s “The Raven.”
He was a doting grandfather, known as “Pop-Pop.”
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: his daughters, Carolyn Moore (Julius Wayne), Melvena Trusty, Valerie Evans, Gloria Jenkins (Joseph Sr.), Beverly Lee (Cory) and Janice Hudson; 21 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-laws, Herman Hill (Hattie), James Hill (Linda), Robert Hill (Chris); and other relatives and friends.
Services were held March 11 at Germantown Church of Brethren, 6611 Germantown Ave. He is buried in Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.