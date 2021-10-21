Mavis H. Robinson passed on October 8, 2021. She is survived by a host of loving family & friends. Viewing, October 28, 2021, 10:00 a.m. with service immediately following at 11:00 a.m. at Wynnefield Presbyterian Church, 54th Street & Woodcrest Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19131. Interment - West Laurel Hill Cemetery
