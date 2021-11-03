Matthew Thomas, Jr., who was a longtime educator in the School District of Philadelphia, died on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Thomas was 67.
During his 31 years with the Philadelphia Public School System, he served as a special education teacher, administrative assistant and was promoted to assistant principal. Thomas was elected as the Commonwealth Association of School Administrators (CASA) representative for elementary and middle school assistant principals for one term.
Thomas loved being around people. He was a member of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church. He was a life member of a variety of organizations including Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Bet Gamma Foundation, Montgomery County Chapter of Cheyney Alumni, Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees, Montford Point Marines National Association - Philadelphia Chapter, Que Vets, and the John W. Zaengle Detachment of the Marine Corps League.
Thomas, of Lower Gwynedd, formerly of Philadelphia was born on Nov. 14, 1953, in Philadelphia, the son of the late Matthew Thomas, Sr., and Jean Thomas. He was a graduate of Ridley High School. He received his Bachelor's degree from Cheyney University. He received his Master's degree from Antioch University. Prior to his death, he was actively working on his Doctorate degree in Educational Leadership from Wilmington University.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Beverly (Collins) Thomas. He was the stepfather of Michelle Simmons (Dion) and the father of Latina Bobo (Keith), Dalisa Wilson (Kevin), and Matthew Thomas, III (Corin). He was the older brother of Jean Johnson (Darrell) and Laurie Young (Ronald). He also had 11 grandchildren - Jalen and Jaida Simmons, Anaiya, Amani, Keith Jr., Alyssa, and Kanton Bobo, Karter and Kennedy Wilson, and Maverick and Mason Thomas. He is survived by a host of family and friends.
The viewing for Thomas will be held from 8-11 a.m. and the Omega Psi Phi service will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6. at House of Faith Baptist Church, 1001 W. Wingohocking Street, Philadelphia. Th funeral service will start at 11 a.m. The interment will follow the service at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, 225 Belmont Avenue, Bala Cynwyd.
