Matthew H. Smith, a deacon and retired social worker, died on Sunday, March 27, 2022. He was 79.
He was born on Jan. 4, 1943, in Swansea, South Carolina, to the late Johnny Williams and Earline Smith Zeigler and was affectionately known by his family as “Deacon Mack” or “Mack.”
At 8, Smith was sickened with polio and had to endure several operations for three years before completely recovering. He was an intelligent child and loved music, and he won many school oratory contests. He was the valedictorian of his senior class at Monroe Pinckney High School in South Carolina.
Smith cleaned his home and cooked the family dinner for those who went to work. He was an expert at cooking fried and stewed chicken, rice and collard greens.
Smith graduated from Benedict College, a historically Black institution in Columbia, South Carolina. He participated in a student sit-in at Woolworth and Kress stores in 1960, fighting for the right of Black people to merely enter the store and sit and eat where they chose.
Throughout his life, he remained an ardent supporter of HBCUs. He was a member of the purple and gold fraternity of Omega Psi Phi and attended the recent gathering in Philadelphia. After graduation, he moved to Philadelphia, where he was an active community and civil rights leader and an advocate for social justice.
After retiring from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as a social worker after 20 years, Smith committed himself to serving the Lord and his community and to help defend against injustice.
Smith was a deacon at St. Philip’s Baptist Church under the Rev. Willie I. Graves for several decades and then under the new pastor, the Rev. Marvis Harris. Smith led weekly Bible study on Tuesday, and comforted bereaved church families.
His civil rights journey started at the age of 19, when he attended the March on Washington in 1963. Later, he attended the 50th anniversary of the march.
After many years as a member, he was named the president of the National Action Network, Philadelphia Chapter, where he directed the Crisis Department, providing free legal counseling, housing crisis assistance, and intervention for families confronting unjust legal entanglement. He also taught classes at Temple University and participated in many public lectures and forums.
“He was a living legacy for young people who had gone astray,” his family said in a tribute. “Many of them, now fully grown with their own families, affectionately referred to him as “Smitty.”
He is survived by: his children, Marcella Greaves (Alexis), Matthew Smith Jr. and Michael Smith (Sabrina); grandchildren, Brittany, Kyree, Amera, Mariah and Michael Jr.; siblings, Jane Harris (Rufus, deceased), Katherine Marie Bruce (Cecil), Vernon Zeigler (Joyce), John Zeigler, Linda Butler (James) and Betty Mattos (Stanley); and other family members and friends.
Services were scheduled for Saturday, April 2, at Triumph Baptist Church, 1648 W. Hunting Park Ave., with the viewing at 8 a.m. and services following at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Chelten Hills Cemetery, 1701 Washington Lane.
Escamillio D. Jones Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.