Mary Ion Moore, a social worker and homemaker, died on Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Philadelphia after a brief illness. She was 93.
She was born on Sept. 12, 1928, in Philadelphia to the late Linwood H. Ewell Sr. and Lillian M. (Roberts) Ewell.
Moore was educated in the Philadelphia School System and graduated from Simon Gratz High School in 1946. She earned a bachelor of arts in social studies from West Virginia State College (now University) in 1950.
She excelled in the spoken arts and was selected by the English Department to give the main address at the annual public speaking banquet.
Moore was a life member of the Alumni Association and was awarded the Grover Smiley 110 Percent Award, recommended by the WVSU Philadelphia/Delaware Valley Chapter, of which she was a charter member. While at West Virginia State, she was initiated into the Alpha Delta Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She became a Diamond Life Member and was active in the Philadelphia Alumnae Chapter, where she participated in the 1963 March on Washington.
She was the widow of the late Henry L. Moore, a Tuskegee airman she met on the first day on campus in the registration line. They were married on Sept. 8, 1951, and settled in Philadelphia, where she worked at the Veterans Administration.
She moved from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C., following her husband’s job. Upon returning to Philadelphia, she became a social worker for the Pennsylvania Department of Public Assistance until she decided to stay at home and take care of her daughters.
"She felt that her most important role was as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and mentor to many," her family said.
In 1960, Moore and her husband bought a home in Mount Airy and were proud to be the second Black family on their block. They loved traveling across the country by car, train and auto train together and on family trips. In addition, Moore accompanied her husband to Phi Beta Sigma, Inc. conventions in her role as a Sigma Shadow.
In 1961, Moore joined Summit Presbyterian Church in Mount Airy where her family became the third Black family to join. She was ordained as an elder. She also served as a deacon, was a member of several committees, notably the Pastoral Nominating Committee and Worship Committee, and sang in the Chancel Choir.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Linwood H. Ewell, Jr.
She is survived by: her daughters, Nadene Moore and Meva Moore Justice (Kenneth Justice); grandsons, Keith Justice (Toccara Hilliard Justice) and Mark Justice (Stephanie Mazariegos); great-grandson, Sol Justice; and other family members and friends.
Services will be held March 30 at Summit Presbyterian Church, 6757 Greene St.
Viewing will be at 10 a.m. Services will follow at 11 a.m.
Emmanuel Johnson Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
