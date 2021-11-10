Mary Elizabeth Foreman, who was a longtime teaching assistant for the School District of Philadelphia, died on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. Foreman was 90.
Foreman worked with students at Chester A. Arthur Elementary School and Dimner Beeber Middle School. During her 20-year tenure, she earned the respect and admiration of students and colleagues alike, and was known for her great intellect and stylish high heel shoes in which she walked the halls.
Foreman committed her life to nurturing her son, Earl, and her daughter, Deborah. She also played a huge role in raising her grandchildren. In the years following her retirement, Foreman provided care for a number of her great-grandchildren because she didn't believe in sending "hers" to daycare.
Foreman began her spiritual walk early in life. As a young women, she joined Mount Hebron Baptist Church on Wharton Street in South Philadelphia. She enjoyed attending church with her mother, children and brother Vincent. As she grew older, she attended church services with her granddaughters, as well as other friends and family. Foreman often said, "church is more than four walls," and believed that wherever she was. God was.
Foreman was "Grandmom" to all in her purview - famiily, friends, neighbors, both young and and not so young. Grandmom Mary's house on Diamond Street was the place to go, and she was always there to give you a hot meal, a great laugh, and some sound advice.
Foreman was known for her love of music, dance and travel. She spent many evenings listening to jazz on her bedside radio.
Foreman was a cheerful giver. She gave selflessly and without hesitation to her family. She supported a range of charitable organizations, including St. Jude Children's Hospital, the American Diabetes Association, Feed the Children, the National Cancer Research Center and others.
Foreman, affectionately known as "Mae," was born on June 19, 1931 to Edna Foreman and Raymond Waters. A South Philadelphia native, she spent her early years surrounded by her loving and protective extended family, including her Aunt Lou, Aunt Ethel, Uncle Mark and first cousin Virginia Taylor, with whom Foreman was raised and shared lifelong sisterhood.
Foreman leaves to cherish her memory her two children, brother, eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one niece, and a host of cousins, extended family members, and friends.
There will be a viewing on Saturday, Nov. 13 at St. James United Methodist Church, 199 E. Tabor Rd. The viewing will take place at 8 a.m. The service will begin at 10 a.m.
