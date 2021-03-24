Mary F. Dixon, who was a longtime North Philadelphia resident and seamstress, died on March 13, 2021. Dixon was 92.
Dixon was educated in the School District of Philadelphia. She attended Simon Gratz High School. She worked a number of places such as factories, hospitals and The Christian Academy.
She was also a seamstress. She was skillful in sewing, crocheting, embroidery and knitting. She made blankets, pillows, toilet tissue holders, quilts and hooked rugs. In addition, she sewed curtains, upholstery and even her own clothes.
Dixon was a member of the Jones Memorial Baptist Church for many years. She was an usher, Deaconess, choir member and a member of the Widows Club. She enjoyed traveling with her daughters - cruises, Bahamas, Hawaii and more. She also attended The Martin Luther King Center and then the InnoVage Life Center at Allegheny.
Dixon was born on Oct. 12, 1928 in Philadelphia. In 1947, she became the wife of the late Alfred F. Dixon. She was the first of six children born to to the late Floretta B. and Thomas A. Harris. Her siblings are Floretta Ridley, Thomas Harris Jr. (deed), Wesley Harris (deed), Alfreda Harris (deed) and Conchita Caulk.
Dixon leaves to cherish her memories her three children - Deborah Dixon-Spencer (Thaddues deed), Crystal Lindsay (Ralto) and Rhoda Dixon. Alfretta (Kay) Dixon, her last daughter is there with her in heaven. From these children, she acquired eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
