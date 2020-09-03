Mary Etta Edwards
July 21, 1932 - April, 26, 2020
A U.S. Government employee, throughout her life, she took advantage of opportunities to grow academically and culturally. She studied at the University of Pennsylvania. Mary served on the usher board at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and also served as block captain of her block for many years. Mary was married to her husband, James (whom preceded her in death), whom she affectionately called Edward. She left to cherish her memory, two sons, Ronald and Dwight, one daughter, Kealy; 2 daughter-in-laws, a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family and friends. A Graveside service in her honor was held on May 6, 2020.
