Mary Ella Coleman was born to Winlock Wilson III and Sylvia Yvonne Wilson on June 3, 1956 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was educated in the Philadelphia school system and graduated from John Bartram High School. She did home healthcare and then worked for many years at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania caring for others. She loved helping others and was a natural at it. God, in his infinite wisdom called Mary home Monday May 31, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandmother, and sister. Mary leaves to cherish her memory: her husband, Lester Coleman of the home, her stepdaughters, nieces and nephews, brother and sister-in-laws, and many cousins and friends.
